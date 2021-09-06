Martinsville's reversion into a town in Henry County gets public hearing this week

Reversion meetings schedule

TUESDAY, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.: Martinsville City Council or the Henry County Board of Supervisors will present to the Commission on Local Government.

WEDNESDAY, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.: Martinsville City Council or the Henry County Board of Supervisors will present to the Commission on Local Government.

WEDNESDAY, 7 p.m.: Public hearing on reversion with comments from those signed up to speak.

LOCATION: Martin-Lacy Lecture Hall at the New College Institute on Fayette Street in Martinsville.

CAPACITY: Limited to 125 spectators.

STREAMING: Available to stream live on Google Meet starting at 9 a.m. Tuesday.

TO SIGN UP TO SPEAK AT THE PUBLIC HEARING: Send an email to cody.anderson@dhcd.virginia.gov