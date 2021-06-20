Martinsville's reversion process is in a holding pattern

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Although the meeting will be open to the public, Conmy said he didn't know where it would convened.

"Because of the governor's declared state of emergency will be lifted on June 30, this next CLG meeting will be held in-person," Conmy wrote. "Details on the location are forthcoming, and it's possible a virtual/streaming component for this meeting for members of the public will be provided, but that option is pending."

The second part of the process begins when the three judges are appointed. Based on the three previous reversions in Virginia, the court would take six to nine months before issuing a ruling.

The third step in the process occurs when the court issues its ruling, with the setting of terms and conditions that will ensure an orderly transition, adjusts for any financial inequities and ensures protection for the best interests of the localities and the residents.

It is unclear if the court will forgo consideration of any adjustments and accept the MOU as agreed upon by the city and the county.

Finally, Martinsville must decide whether to accept the ruling with any additional terms or conditions required by the court.