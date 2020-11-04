Mayor Kathy Lawson breaks 42-year-old record with vote total in re-election to Martinsville City Council

But on Wednesday Martin offered his thoughts about winning re-election.

"It is an amazing feeling to know citizens have reaffirmed my efforts while being on council by re-electing me,” Martin said. "While I am elated, I cannot pass up this opportunity to take my hat off to councilman Woods and to Nelson Edwards.

"They both have the courage to be a part of this process, and my heart is with them.

"The citizens should know being re-elected there is a new passion and zeal for this position that in the coming year they will be seeing the fruits of this council's labor and there will be some exciting projects in Martinsville that hasn't happened for a while.

"I would however like to thank the citizens for the amazing voter turnout, but I would not have them disillusioned into not making sure they show up to council meetings to hold us accountable.”

Wood’s term will expire on Dec. 31. and the city charter dictates that a swearing-in ceremony will occur the first business day after Jan. 1.

New Year’s Day 2021 falls on a Friday, so at 9 a.m. on Jan. 4 Clerk of Court Ashby Pritchett will administer the oath of office to Lawson, Martin and Pearson in council chambers.