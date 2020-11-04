Mayor Kathy Lawson breaks 42-year-old record with vote total in re-election to Martinsville City Council

Two years ago, Martinsville City Council member Jennifer Bowles won re-election with 3,296 votes.
At the time, the Bulletin went through the Virginia Department of Elections records and determined no council candidate had amassed that many votes in at least 40 years. The Bulletin was unable to confirm if any races before to 1978 had topped that mark.
But on Tuesday night, that record fell: incumbent Kathy Lawson, the current mayor, received 3,318 votes, surpassing Bowles’ total by 22.
Bowles had two opponents two years ago, and Lawson battled four others for votes in an election to fill three seats on the council.
Incumbent Vice Mayor Chad Martin and newcomer Tammy Pearson also won seats on the council.
Lawson captured the most votes in the central absentee count and every precinct except city housing precinct No. 1 and Albert Harris precinct No. 6, where she was second.
The race among five candidates for the three seasons became contentious in the final weeks leading up to Election Day.
Incumbents Jim Woods and Martin accused council member Danny Turner of handpicking the two new candidates in this year’s race -- Pearson, a business owner, and Nelson Edwards, a former educator.
Woods and Martin also accused Turner of being a "liar," and Woods even referred to Turner as being “pathological” in his inability to tell the truth.
Woods also accused Turner of violating the Hatch Act when Turner volunteered to help the census count people for two weeks.
Woods finished last at the Martinsville middle school precinct No. and the Virginia Museum of Natural History No. 3 precinct and next-to-last in the other four precincts as well as the central absentee count, which included the ballots of those who voted early.
Martin accused Pearson of not representing all of the residents of Martinsville because of a decade-old restrictive dress code policy at a restaurant owned by Will Pearson, who is now her husband but was not at the time the dress code was in effect.
Support Local Journalism
The dress code is no longer used at any of the Pearsons’ three establishments in Martinsville and Henry County.
Pearson finished second at the high school precinct No. 4 and the school administration precinct No. 5 and came in third at all the other precincts, including the central absentee count.
Martin won the city housing precinct No. 1 and the Albert Harris precinct No. 6 but finished last at the school administration precinct No. 5.
Martin was not immediately available after the returns had been counted Tuesday night in an unprecedented lengthy process required to tabulate the heavy volume of early ballots.
But on Wednesday Martin offered his thoughts about winning re-election.
"It is an amazing feeling to know citizens have reaffirmed my efforts while being on council by re-electing me,” Martin said. "While I am elated, I cannot pass up this opportunity to take my hat off to councilman Woods and to Nelson Edwards.
"They both have the courage to be a part of this process, and my heart is with them.
"The citizens should know being re-elected there is a new passion and zeal for this position that in the coming year they will be seeing the fruits of this council's labor and there will be some exciting projects in Martinsville that hasn't happened for a while.
"I would however like to thank the citizens for the amazing voter turnout, but I would not have them disillusioned into not making sure they show up to council meetings to hold us accountable.”
Wood’s term will expire on Dec. 31. and the city charter dictates that a swearing-in ceremony will occur the first business day after Jan. 1.
New Year’s Day 2021 falls on a Friday, so at 9 a.m. on Jan. 4 Clerk of Court Ashby Pritchett will administer the oath of office to Lawson, Martin and Pearson in council chambers.
Pritchett then will call for a motion to elect the mayor, and once a mayor is elected, that person will take the center seat and call for a motion to elect a vice-mayor.
The mayor and vice-mayor are elected from among all council members by those members and serve in that capacity for a 2-year term coinciding with each council election cycle.
Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 236. Follow him @billdwyatt.
Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox!
Keep up on the latest in national and local politics as Election 2020 comes into focus.