Meeting agendas: Henry County Board of Supervisors and Board of Zoning Appeals; Martinsville on reversion

Henry County Board of Zoning Appeals
The Henry County Board of Zoning Appeals has scheduled two public hearings for 9 a.m. Thursday in the Summerlin meeting room of the Henry County Administration Building.
On the agenda:
- A request for a special use permit will be considered to allow for the establishment of a substance abuse disorder organization and halfway house for women. The organization intends to be licensed for up to 16 residents at the facility at one time. The property is located at 9850 Virginia Ave. in the Reed Creek District.
- A request for a special use permit will be considered to allow for the establishment of a billiard parlor, pool room and entertainment center in an existing building at 2716 Virginia Ave. in the Collinsville District.
Henry County Board of Supervisors
The Henry County Board of Supervisors will hold their annual organizational meeting at 5 p.m. Jan. 3 in the Summerlin meeting room of the Henry County Administration Building.
On the agenda:
- Election of chairperson for 2022.
- Election of vice chairperson for 2022.
- Setting of regular board meeting dates for 2022.
- Adoption of the board’s 2022 bylaws.
- Consideration of FY 2022-23 budget calendar.
- Consideration of a date for the board’s annual planning session.
- Closed meeting for discussion of pending legal matters and special awards.
Martinsville City Council
Previously planned "Conversations about Reversion" meetings, in which the public would have shared their views about reversion with Martinsville City Council, have been postponed, a notice today from City Hall states.
"Council will evaluate resuming the schedule at a later date," it states.