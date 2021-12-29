Meeting agendas: Henry County Board of Supervisors and Board of Zoning Appeals; Martinsville on reversion

Election of chairperson for 2022.

Election of vice chairperson for 2022.

Setting of regular board meeting dates for 2022.

Adoption of the board’s 2022 bylaws.

Consideration of FY 2022-23 budget calendar.

Consideration of a date for the board’s annual planning session.

Closed meeting for discussion of pending legal matters and special awards.

Martinsville City Council

Previously planned "Conversations about Reversion" meetings, in which the public would have shared their views about reversion with Martinsville City Council, have been postponed, a notice today from City Hall states.

"Council will evaluate resuming the schedule at a later date," it states.