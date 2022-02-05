MHC NAACP head Hodge-Muse weighs in on reversion - and referendum bill gets bi-partisan support in House

Del. Danny Marshall's (R-Danville) House Bill 173 easily passed a floor vote in the Virginia House of Delegates on Friday, jumping another hurdle in the attempt to have the matter of Martinsville reverting from a city to a town in Henry County decided by City voters.

The 82-18 vote was well beyond the super-majority, two-thirds, required and sets the stage for the Senate Committee on Local Government to consider a companion bill sponsored by Sen. Bill Stanley (R-Moneta) on Monday morning in Senate Room 3 at The Capitol.

But make no mistake: As is often the case, there was significant drama behind the scenes that appeared to have the desired effect among supporters of the bill on Friday.

Martinsville and Henry County Republican Party Chairman Eric Phillips and Former Henry County School Board Member Mary Martin mounted a lobbying effort to ensure not only the support of Republicans, but also to convince the number of Democrats needed in the House to achieve the votes that would make a super-majority.

But it was a last-minute letter, submitted by Martinsville and Henry County NAACP President Naomi Hodge-Muse to Marshall, and circulated among the members of the House, that created a buzz and ultimately persuaded most members on both sides of the aisle to vote for the bill.

The Bulletin obtained a copy of the letter that not only supports Martinsville voters having the right to vote for or against reversion, but was highly critical of the Henry County government.

"The Martinsville-Henry County NAACP has polled our members and taken input from our community at large," wrote Hodge-Muse. "It is not close, all of our members are opposed to the reversion and practically all of our community at-large. We are opposed to the reversion as it stands. Our rejections of this proposed reversion is the concern that our voice will be lost on the Board of Supervisors."

Then she accused the Henry County Board of Supervisors of neglecting the concerns of Black constituents.

"Historically, the Black community is essentially ignored by the Henry County Board of Supervisors," wrote Hodge-Muse. "The list of grievances is exhausting:" Public Service Authority water service does not extend to areas of the Iriswood District where wells are running dry, "yet the Board is unmoved. Our schools are underfunded, not to mention a 450-bed jail approved by this Board, but no money for a true vocational education center that will serve all the kids of this area."

Though the Board spent millions to build the boat docks on Philpott Lake, she wrote, it would not even discuss a public pier.

"This Board is hostile to the disadvantaged," she wrote.

Hodge-Muse then offered praise for City Council members.

"The City of Martinsville is the only place where our voice can be heard," wrote Hodge-Muse. "The City of Martinsville signed the moratorium on uranium mining [and] the Supervisors of Henry County would not even discuss it. There have been no incidents where this Board of Supervisors has sided with the poor and disadvantaged.

"Let the citizens decide on reversion. Let the citizen decide if this is the type of government they want." She wrote that even though she lived in Henry County, she "would rather be governed by the City of Martinsville."

Hodge-Muse ended by saying the current proposed new make-up of representation on the Board of Supervisors after Martinsville's reversion to a town was unacceptable.

"If reversion happens, it should be with the city citizen's consent," Hodge-Muse wrote. "If reversion happens, the NAACP wants two seats afforded City residents to represent the then town on the County Board of Supervisors.

"Without two seats afforded to the current City residents, the citizens of Martinsville will be afforded the same indifference as our community is afforded now, 'none.'"

All of the 18 delegates who voted against the bill on Friday were Democrat.

The Local Government Committee that meets on Monday to discuss Senate Bill 85 consists of 15 members. Including Stanley, who serves on the committee, there are eight Democrats and seven Republicans.

Of the 40 Virginia senators, 21 align with the Democratic Party and 19 are Republicans.

To move Stanley's bill out of committee, as well as on the Senate floor, a two-thirds vote is required for approval.

The State Senate requires a super majority vote of all special bills and due to Senate bill 85 only applying to the City of Martinsville, it is classified as such.

This means that 10 out of 15 votes will be required to move Stanley's bill out of committee and 27 out of 40 votes would be required to approve the bill on the Senate floor.

Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 2360. Follow him @billdwyatt.

