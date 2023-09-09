In April, the Martinsville Police Department (MPD) rolled out its newest vehicle: a V1-LE electric off-road vehicle, and plans are now in the works for the department to be featured in a new commercial.

A film crew descended upon various locations uptown and along the Dick & Willie Trail for a location shoot for TOURE-V’s electric off-road vehicles featuring Martinsville’s men in blue tooling around on patrol in the modern four-wheeled machinery.

“We are the first law enforcement agency in Virginia to have one of these,” said Police Chief Rob Fincher in April. “We really think this is going to solve that niche of crime protection that we needed to solve.”

The vehicle is manufactured by TUORE-V, a company based in Rocky Mount.

“A few years ago, this company that is here local approached us and said we’ve got this product and we’re thinking about doing a law enforcement application to it. They call it the ‘ultimate offroad electrical vehicle.’ It’s an all-electric, completely solid vehicle that’s designed for offroad use and has a very narrow profile,” Fincher said. “We looked at other solutions but the size or the noise level detracted from the trail, which is something we didn’t want to do. So when they came out with this, I thought it would be an excellent application.”

But there was no money in the budget to pay for the needed vehicle, until it was determined that funding could be qualified through Operation Bold Blue Line, a program of Gov. Glenn Youngkin to help fill law enforcement needs that fall through the cracks.

The program “offers some money to departments to combat crime in ways that they may not have thought about before,” said Fincher. “I immediately thought of this vehicle and thought this would be an excellent application for that, so we were able to contact the company back and said we would love to have one of your law enforcement models that they were newly designing and be able to pay for it without it having to cost anything to the taxpayer’s dollars.”

The shoot highlighted the skills of MPD Sgt. Justin Willard as he navigated the narrow alleyway just off the Depot Street parking lot between Ford and Franklin streets in the back of the Black Box Theatre and Uptown Bella’s Salon. Other sites involved various locations along the Dick & Willie Trail.

The vehicle is an off-road unit, uniquely designed to be durable and mobile for officers patrolling the trail.

“We are constantly looking for ways that we can either reduce crime or prevent crime,” Fincher said. “One of the things that our area has, which is absolutely lovely and anyone that knows me knows that I absolutely love, [is] our walking trail. Our walking trail is beautiful ... It’s a wonderful part of our community, and one of the things that makes the walking trail so beautiful is that it is remote. It goes through wooded areas, and that presents a potential crime problem.”

Fincher said they considered other solutions like bicycles, but with the hilly terrain, it was easy for an officer to become exhausted reaching the location of a call and not be able to handle the situation appropriately.

“A special thank you to TUORE-V for selecting the city of Martinsville as the location to shoot a commercial for their electric-off road vehicles!” the MPD posted on their Facebook page. “Sgt. Willard is showcased [on] our very own V1-LE as it cruised through uptown Martinsville and the Dick & Willie Trail.

Fincher and half a dozen officers in his department unveiled and then demonstrated the new Dick & Willie patrol vehicle at the Dick and Willie Trail entrance on Depot Street uptown in April.

With a top speed of 29 mph and a full charging cycle of about five hours, Fincher said the unit is performing as expected.