Mustangs to be back on field for more games, more fans

Last year, in the midst of the pandemic, the Martinsville Mustangs and the Peninsula Pilots were the only two summer college instructional baseball teams in the state to play.

And although restrictions still linger, operations this summer will be much more relaxed.

“We’re coming on another season, and the good news—we don’t have to ask the question, ‘How do we navigate through a pandemic?’ Because we already did it,” Martinsville Mustangs President Greg Suire told City Council on Tuesday night. “Our season begins this year on May 27, and we plan to have a 34 to 35 home-game schedule.”

Suire said the Mustangs were coming off their first winning season in the past 12 years and he was expecting competitive baseball at Hooker Field this summer.

“Things were unstable in the advertising and marketing department last year, but things are settling down,” Suire said. “We’ve asked players to vaccinate, but they are not required to do so.”

Suire said he had a great response from host parents who will give players homes away from home during the summer, and compared to last year’s pandemic-reduced capacity of 100 fans, the new limit is now 1,000.