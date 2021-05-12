Mustangs to be back on field for more games, more fans

Last year, in the midst of the pandemic, the Martinsville Mustangs and the Peninsula Pilots were the only two summer college instructional baseball teams in the state to play.
And although restrictions still linger, operations this summer will be much more relaxed.
“We’re coming on another season, and the good news—we don’t have to ask the question, ‘How do we navigate through a pandemic?’ Because we already did it,” Martinsville Mustangs President Greg Suire told City Council on Tuesday night. “Our season begins this year on May 27, and we plan to have a 34 to 35 home-game schedule.”
Suire said the Mustangs were coming off their first winning season in the past 12 years and he was expecting competitive baseball at Hooker Field this summer.
“Things were unstable in the advertising and marketing department last year, but things are settling down,” Suire said. “We’ve asked players to vaccinate, but they are not required to do so.”
Suire said he had a great response from host parents who will give players homes away from home during the summer, and compared to last year’s pandemic-reduced capacity of 100 fans, the new limit is now 1,000.
The city contracted with Suire for management services for the 2020 season and by mutual agreement is extending those services for this season.
Suire also manages two other teams in the Coastal Plain League, the High Point-Thomasville HiToms and the Wilson Tobs.
City accomplishments
Before City Manager Leon Towarnicki’s presented the city’s budget for next year, he touted some of the highlights of the past year:
- Telecom and MiNet growth continues with planned expansion of residential wireless internet.
- Cleanup through a Brownfield Assistance Fund grant of the American site on Aaron Street has been completed, and Landmark plans to start work on a $10 million senior living complex there in late summer or early fall.
- The Pine Hall Road Community Block Grant has been resubmitted, and Waukeshaw Development continues to redevelop the Chief Tassel Building in Uptown Martinsville. Closing on that property is expected soon.
- An agreement has been executed for redevelopment of the BB&T building Uptown into a mixed-use facility, and there is strong interest in the reuse of the former medical school building at the corner of Fayette and Moss Streets as well as other vacant building and properties.
- Work is underway on the 5-Points Housing Project on West Church Street, PressGlass is now operational at Commonwealth Crossing Business Centre, and the Crown Holdings project is underway.
Towarnicki also highlighted the establishment of the Uptown Partnership and the hiring of an executive director, successful partnership with the YMCA for management of the city parks and recreation programs, the Uptown incubator program remains at near capacity, and the city commands a strong housing and real estate market.
He said that the reversion process and discussions were moving forward, but he did not offer any other details.
Also at the meeting, City Council:
- Recognized Marjorie Davis, a Martinsville seventh-grader, as the winner of the “If I were Mayor” writing contest. Davis was invited to sit in the mayor’s chair and read her essay before council and then was presented an award by the Virginia Municipal League, which sponsors this annual event. City Council is reviewing all of the other essays submitted by local students and will select their top three to be recognized at the council’s meeting on May 25.
- Met in closed session where they consulted with legal counsel pertaining to reversion. No action was taken or discussion was entertained on the matter when Council returned to open session.
- Appointed Martinsville Sheriff Steve Draper to a 3-year term on the Dan River Alcohol Safety Action Program Police Board.
- Heard from City Attorney Eric Monday that the Governor’s Emergency Order related to the gasoline crisis gave the powers to regulate price gouging. Said Monday: “If you believe the price is dramatic, contact my office at 276-403-5196, and we will look into it.”
