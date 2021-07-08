New timeline puts reversion plans for Martinsville back in motion

Martinsville's plan to revert from a city to a town is moving firmly forward under a "blended" agreement that has established a new timeline.
That process had been on pause since May, when the city and Henry County formerly agreed to a memorandum of understanding about the city's plan to become part of the county, but that changed Thursday during the Commission on Local Governments' meeting in Richmond.
"Based on actions taken by the Commission on Local Governments during its May 13 regular meeting, the proceedings on this matter have been paused while the CLG awaits further updates from the city and the county," Local Government Police Administrator David Conmy said last month. "It's possible the CLG may have an update on this matter at our next regularly scheduled meeting."
Conmy announced Thursday to the commission's members that the MOU quickly was evolving into a voluntary settlement, agreed to by both governing bodies.
"This is all blended together, the parties agreed in principle, and the commission paused proceedings," Conmy said. "A draft agreement was reached and crafted into an MOU at a joint meeting on May 26.
"I suggested the parties provide regular updates and that they [those updates] be shared at future meetings, and now some of the commission's process could be reasonably abbreviated, as it appears both parties will be ready for the commission's review by early October."
Conmy set forth a timeline that gives the staff of the CLG until July 16 to ask any follow-up questions to the city or the county and until July 27 for the governments to respond to those questions.
"The oral presentations and public hearing may fluctuate a day or two, but we will set it for Sept. 7 through Sept. 9," Conmy said. "Every day may not be necessary for oral presentation since there will already be a voluntary settlement agreement, but we will block all of those days if needed."
The "closing of the record" by the commission would occur on Sept. 17, which would allow for the two required CLG meetings for closing discussions to be conducted on Sept. 24 and Oct. 15.
"The adoption of the report would occur on Oct. 15," Conmy said. "I'm confident the staff can do this. It's just going to be a little rapid fire."
Once the matter is concluded, the CLG will forward its recommendation to a three-judge panel to review. Based on three previous reversions in Virginia, the court would take six to nine months before issuing a ruling.
The timeline laid out by Conmy makes it possible that an offer of reversion could be sent to City Council by July 1, 2022, the date the city had requested reversion to become effective.
Henry County has asked for an effective date of July 1, 2023, but both governments agreed to allow the CLG to decide.
One other matter that may present a delay is the appointment of a new commissioner.
Martinsville lawyer and former Martinsville Mayor Kimble Reynolds finished his term on the CLG during the pandemic, and a replacement has not yet been processed.
Conmy's staff members at the meeting recommended all seats on the board be filled by the time a vote occurs.
"The person [to be named] cannot own property in the city or the county or have a financial interest," Conmy said. "When we bring a new commissioner on, it will take some time to bring them up to date."
