New timeline puts reversion plans for Martinsville back in motion

Conmy set forth a timeline that gives the staff of the CLG until July 16 to ask any follow-up questions to the city or the county and until July 27 for the governments to respond to those questions.

"The oral presentations and public hearing may fluctuate a day or two, but we will set it for Sept. 7 through Sept. 9," Conmy said. "Every day may not be necessary for oral presentation since there will already be a voluntary settlement agreement, but we will block all of those days if needed."

The "closing of the record" by the commission would occur on Sept. 17, which would allow for the two required CLG meetings for closing discussions to be conducted on Sept. 24 and Oct. 15.

"The adoption of the report would occur on Oct. 15," Conmy said. "I'm confident the staff can do this. It's just going to be a little rapid fire."

Once the matter is concluded, the CLG will forward its recommendation to a three-judge panel to review. Based on three previous reversions in Virginia, the court would take six to nine months before issuing a ruling.

The timeline laid out by Conmy makes it possible that an offer of reversion could be sent to City Council by July 1, 2022, the date the city had requested reversion to become effective.