Nine new projects are underway in Martinsville

Martinsville City Manager Leon Towarnicki treated city council members to an update on nine projects currently underway within the city limits.
"I cannot recall a time in my many years with the city that we have ever had this many projects going on at one time," said Towarnicki during Thursday night's city council meeting. "There is a lot going on."
Construction of a battery storage facility on Maple Street is underway and is expected to be online by early next year. The project is a 10 mega-watt battery facility that will result in an estimated savings to Martinsville of $3-6 million over a 10-year period.
The former Lynwood Golf Course on Dupont Road is now the site of an 8 mega-watt solar project. SunTribe is scheduled to start work there in January, and the facility is expected to be up and running by June. Construction on the transmission line from the solar panels to the city's system will begin this week.
Project drawings for a new apartment complex on Aaron Street at the former American Furniture site are expected by mid-November, and the architectural drawings are mostly complete, waiting on structural information. Towarnicki said the development company is considering the relocation of a sewer line across the property to better accommodate building placement. The closing date on the property is set for January, and construction could begin as soon as late February or March.
Renovation of the Chief Tassel Building uptown has been proceeding; an elevator is being installed and cabinets are expected to arrive in a few weeks. Workers are currently doing the trim work. An opening date of late winter or March is expected.
The former BB&T building recently received contract documents related to a $399,000 grant for environmental remediation. Towarnicki said the city is in discussions with the developer about how best to incorporate the remediation work with the renovation work.
The former medical school building at 62 Fayette St. is under a development agreement, architectural drawings have been completed and engineering drawings are currently underway. Construction is scheduled to being in June with completion by the end of next year. Towarnicki said the developer has also become "very interested in a 'Phase II' at the bus garage" nearby.
The Five Points housing project at West Church, Endless and Emanuel Streets is progressing. The foundations for the first three houses are complete, and the houses are planned to be set on Monday, with two remaining foundations to be done next week and those houses set on Nov. 15. Once the houses are set, 45-60 days have been allowed for finishing the interior, exterior, driveways and utilities. "One of the five has been sold, with considerable interest in the other four," said Towarnicki. "The second phase of five to seven units is being discussed now, and the third phase will be townhouses on the north side of the street."
Plans to contract a rehabilitation specialist for the Pine Hall Road project are set for Nov. 15, with the initial inspections to be finished by the end of the year. A bid opening for the first round of work is slated for April 3.
Plans are underway for the rebuilding of the concession and press box at Hooker Field to include restroom wings on each side. "The building will be substantially larger and better suited for facility usage," said Towarnicki. "We hope to have plans ready for bidding in the next week or so, with work possibly occurring late in 2021 or early 2022."
In other matters, council heard an update from Community Development Director Mark McCaskill on the 2022 Comprehensive Economic Development Strategy list.
