Nine new projects are underway in Martinsville

Renovation of the Chief Tassel Building uptown has been proceeding; an elevator is being installed and cabinets are expected to arrive in a few weeks. Workers are currently doing the trim work. An opening date of late winter or March is expected.

The former BB&T building recently received contract documents related to a $399,000 grant for environmental remediation. Towarnicki said the city is in discussions with the developer about how best to incorporate the remediation work with the renovation work.

The former medical school building at 62 Fayette St. is under a development agreement, architectural drawings have been completed and engineering drawings are currently underway. Construction is scheduled to being in June with completion by the end of next year. Towarnicki said the developer has also become "very interested in a 'Phase II' at the bus garage" nearby.