 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Nine new projects are underway in Martinsville
0 comments
top story

Nine new projects are underway in Martinsville

{{featured_button_text}}
Leon Towarnicki

City Manager Leon Towarnicki tells city council about new projects underway in Martinsville.

 Bill Wyatt

Martinsville City Manager Leon Towarnicki treated city council members to an update on nine projects currently underway within the city limits.

"I cannot recall a time in my many years with the city that we have ever had this many projects going on at one time," said Towarnicki during Thursday night's city council meeting. "There is a lot going on."

Maple Street battery project

Construction of a battery storage facility on Maple Street is underway.

Construction of a battery storage facility on Maple Street is underway and is expected to be online by early next year. The project is a 10 mega-watt battery facility that will result in an estimated savings to Martinsville of $3-6 million over a 10-year period.

The former Lynwood Golf Course on Dupont Road is now the site of an 8 mega-watt solar project. SunTribe is scheduled to start work there in January, and the facility is expected to be up and running by June. Construction on the transmission line from the solar panels to the city's system will begin this week.

Aaron Street apartment complex project

Site of new apartment complex on Aaron Street at the former American Furniture site.

Project drawings for a new apartment complex on Aaron Street at the former American Furniture site are expected by mid-November, and the architectural drawings are mostly complete, waiting on structural information. Towarnicki said the development company is considering the relocation of a sewer line across the property to better accommodate building placement. The closing date on the property is set for January, and construction could begin as soon as late February or March.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Renovation of the Chief Tassel Building uptown has been proceeding; an elevator is being installed and cabinets are expected to arrive in a few weeks. Workers are currently doing the trim work. An opening date of late winter or March is expected.

The former BB&T building recently received contract documents related to a $399,000 grant for environmental remediation. Towarnicki said the city is in discussions with the developer about how best to incorporate the remediation work with the renovation work.

The former medical school building at 62 Fayette St. is under a development agreement, architectural drawings have been completed and engineering drawings are currently underway. Construction is scheduled to being in June with completion by the end of next year. Towarnicki said the developer has also become "very interested in a 'Phase II' at the bus garage" nearby.

Five Points housing project

The Five Points housing project at West Church, Endless and Emanuel Streets is progressing. 

The Five Points housing project at West Church, Endless and Emanuel Streets is progressing. The foundations for the first three houses are complete, and the houses are planned to be set on Monday, with two remaining foundations to be done next week and those houses set on Nov. 15. Once the houses are set, 45-60 days have been allowed for finishing the interior, exterior, driveways and utilities. "One of the five has been sold, with considerable interest in the other four," said Towarnicki. "The second phase of five to seven units is being discussed now, and the third phase will be townhouses on the north side of the street."

Plans to contract a rehabilitation specialist for the Pine Hall Road project are set for Nov. 15, with the initial inspections to be finished by the end of the year. A bid opening for the first round of work is slated for April 3.

Plans are underway for the rebuilding of the concession and press box at Hooker Field to include restroom wings on each side. "The building will be substantially larger and better suited for facility usage," said Towarnicki. "We hope to have plans ready for bidding in the next week or so, with work possibly occurring late in 2021 or early 2022."

Mark McCaskill
Community Development Director Mark McCaskill updates council on the 2022 Comprehensive Economic Development Strategy list.

In other matters, council heard an update from Community Development Director Mark McCaskill on the 2022 Comprehensive Economic Development Strategy list.

Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 236. Follow him @billdwyatt.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Why are nurses quitting their jobs?

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Council approves reversion ordinance on first reading
Govt. and Politics

Council approves reversion ordinance on first reading

Martinsville City Council pushed the reversion process another step Thursday night with the adoption of an ordinance on first reading, approving the voluntary settlement agreement (VSA) with Henry County and authorizing the filing of a petition to have the the city become a town within Henry County.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert