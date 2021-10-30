 Skip to main content
None of the contested races are more crowded than the Iriswood District supervisor's seat
ELECTION 2021

A number of local, regional and state races will be on the ballot Tuesday, but no race will be more crowded than the Iriswood District board of supervisor seat, where four people are vying to be the top vote-getter.

Iriswood District Supervisor David Martin chose not to seek re-election, and those filing to fill his shoes are Eric Bowling, Garrett Dillard, Eric Phillips and Billy Dean White.

Today's edition of the Bulletin features some background on these four candidates and their goals, if elected.

Voters in the Collinsville and Blackberry districts will choose a supervisor and a school board member.

In the Blackberry District Jim Adams is running unopposed and appears likely to be re-elected to his sixth term on the Board of Supervisors, for which he has been elected chair for the past five years.

In the Collinsville District, incumbent Joe Bryant, a business owner in Collinsville and board member for the past 11 years, is seeking re-election and is challenged by Andrew Palmer, a commercial leasing manager for The Lester Group.

Two of the three seats for Henry County School Board also are uncontested. Thomas Auker of the Blackberry District, the board’s current chair, and Benjamin Gravely of the Iriswood District are seeking re-election and have no opponents.

But in the Collinsville District incumbent Merris Stambaugh is not seeking re-election.

Elizabeth Durden, office administrator and comptroller at Reliable Welding and Fabricators, and Collinsville business owner Ray Reynolds have filed for that seat.

In the Virginia House of Delegates, all seats are up for re-election every two years, and this is an election year.

Les Adams (R-Chatham), whose District 16 includes Martinsville and parts of Henry and Pittsylvania counties, is running unopposed.

But both of the other two Republican-held seats that serve the region in the House have opposition.

In District 9, which includes all of Patrick and Franklin counties and part of Henry County, there will be a new representative no matter what.

Attorney and Republican Wren Williams of Patrick County is facing Democrat Bridgette Craighead, a business owner from Rocky Mount.

District 14 includes Danville and parts of Henry and Pittsylvania counties and is represented by 10-term incumbent Danny Marshall (R-Danville), who is facing opposition from Democrat Rhett Dietz, who lives on her family farm in Henry County and runs a printing business.

State Senator Bill Stanley (R-Franklin) represents District 20, which consists of all of Patrick County and Henry counties and parts of Pittsylvania, Halifax and Carroll counties as well as Martinsville, Galax and part of Danville, and is serving a 4-year term that expires in 2023.

Martinsville has no municipal elections this year.

Jim Adams

Jim Adams

Thomas Auker

Auker

Ben Gravely

Gravely

Joe Bryant

Andrew Palmer

Andrew Palmer

Andrew Palmer

Eric Phillips

Eric Phillips

Les Adams

Adams
Bridgette Craighead

Bridgette Craighead
wren williams

Williams
Rhett Deitz

Rhett Deitz
Danny Marshall

Danny Marshall
Billy Dean White

Iriswood District Supervisor Candidate Billy Dean White.

Elizabeth Durden

Durden

Ray Reynolds

Reynolds

Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 236. Follow him @billdwyatt.

Watch for the Bulletin's coverage

  • The Bulletin will produce individual stories about each candidate and his or her views about the most important issues and why they want this new role.
  • There will be broader coverage of candidate forums and debates as the year unfolds.
