None of the contested races are more crowded than the Iriswood District supervisor's seat

A number of local, regional and state races will be on the ballot Tuesday, but no race will be more crowded than the Iriswood District board of supervisor seat, where four people are vying to be the top vote-getter.

Iriswood District Supervisor David Martin chose not to seek re-election, and those filing to fill his shoes are Eric Bowling, Garrett Dillard, Eric Phillips and Billy Dean White.

Today's edition of the Bulletin features some background on these four candidates and their goals, if elected.

Voters in the Collinsville and Blackberry districts will choose a supervisor and a school board member.

In the Blackberry District Jim Adams is running unopposed and appears likely to be re-elected to his sixth term on the Board of Supervisors, for which he has been elected chair for the past five years.

In the Collinsville District, incumbent Joe Bryant, a business owner in Collinsville and board member for the past 11 years, is seeking re-election and is challenged by Andrew Palmer, a commercial leasing manager for The Lester Group.