Not many voters but plenty of confusion at the polls in Martinsville and Henry County

"Many people think there is a Democratic primary at every precinct," Stone said. "We have to explain at the polls and some people left and they weren't too happy."

Voters in the 5th Congressional District had four candidates to choose from: R.D. Huffstetler, John Lesinski, Claire Russo and Cameron Webb.

Barbour said as of noon turnout had been slow, with 130 votes cast among the six precincts in the city. The school administration office on Indian Trail was leading the other precincts with 64 votes, the middle school had 34, followed by the high school with 20, the Virginia Museum of Natural History with eight, the housing office with three and Albert Harris with one.

Toolie Hairston of Martinsville confirmed he was the only one to have cast a vote at his precinct by noon at Albert Harris as he walked out of the school with an "I voted" sticker on his shirt.

There were 25 absentee ballots received by mail in the city and eight in-person voters.

In Henry County voting totals were not available, but 99 absentee ballots had been received by mail, and 28 people voted in-person.

Neither Barbour nor Stone reported any issues related to social distancing requirements because of the COVID-19 virus.

