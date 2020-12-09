Outgoing member Jim Woods honored at Martinsville City Council's last meeting of this year

Martinsville City Council met for the last time this year Tuesday night before the largest crowd in council chambers since the pandemic began.

Several of those in attendance were there to recognize outgoing council member Jim Woods, who tearfully accepted gifts and well-wishes from his peers, members of the administration and even his father.

“I’m a former resident of Martinsville, and we want you to know how proud we are of him,” Dan Woods said of his son. “When he was a little boy, we thought he wanted to go into politics, but he showed that he didn’t care about politics. He cared about public service and 'are you a good citizen?'.

“On behalf of your mother, we think you are a good citizen, and the best is yet to be.”

Woods thanked Vice Mayor Chad Martin, Mayor Kathy Lawson and council member Jennifer Bowles for appointing him in August 2018 to fill the unexpired term of former council member Sharon Brooks-Hodge, who had relocated to Atlanta.

Woods lost his first run for City Council and failed in his bid to be elected to a full term in November. Business owner Tammy Pearson will take his spot in January.