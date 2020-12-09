Outgoing member Jim Woods honored at Martinsville City Council's last meeting of this year

Martinsville City Council met for the last time this year Tuesday night before the largest crowd in council chambers since the pandemic began.
Several of those in attendance were there to recognize outgoing council member Jim Woods, who tearfully accepted gifts and well-wishes from his peers, members of the administration and even his father.
“I’m a former resident of Martinsville, and we want you to know how proud we are of him,” Dan Woods said of his son. “When he was a little boy, we thought he wanted to go into politics, but he showed that he didn’t care about politics. He cared about public service and 'are you a good citizen?'.
“On behalf of your mother, we think you are a good citizen, and the best is yet to be.”
Woods thanked Vice Mayor Chad Martin, Mayor Kathy Lawson and council member Jennifer Bowles for appointing him in August 2018 to fill the unexpired term of former council member Sharon Brooks-Hodge, who had relocated to Atlanta.
Woods lost his first run for City Council and failed in his bid to be elected to a full term in November. Business owner Tammy Pearson will take his spot in January.
“Your wit, humor and expansive vocabulary has enriched our meetings,” Lawson said. “May you be blessed wherever the Lord leads you."
Financial audit
Michael Lupton, a director with Robinson Farmer Cox Associates, presented the city’s audit for fiscal year 2020 and noted the combined fund balances were at $13 million, with $2.7 million in liabilities and a revenue inflow of $1.8 million. He said he would expect a balance of $8.55 million at the end of the year.
“There were no significant deficiencies in the audit,” Lupton said. “We commend the city staff and finance department - they were very forthcoming, and we appreciate their efforts.”
City Manager Leon Towarnicki said the audit confirmed the city’s financial health was better than expected and used the opportunity to lobby council for money needed for some long-overdue capital projects.
“We’re at a point of making a recommendation that looks at capital purchases - $250,000 in this fiscal year,” Towarnicki said. “We had to do some emergency work on the roof at the sheriff’s office, there are several vehicles that need replacing and a truck at the recycling containers. The audit information makes us feel comfortable doing this now.”
Towarnicki explained that when the pandemic hit in March, the city nearly shut down and quit spending.
“That is reflected in the audit,” Towarnicki said. “Fund balances are up. … We thought we would take a hit on the meals tax, but we haven’t.”
Council unanimously approved Towarnicki’s request for $250,000.
UPtown Partnership
UPtown Partnership President Lee Prillaman told City Council his non-profit group’s application to receive the Virginia Main Street designation was declined, but that hasn’t slowed their intentions of bringing Uptown Martinsville back to life.
“We’ve started a search for an executive director,” Prillaman said. “Is UPtown making progress? Yes.”
Prillaman pointed to growth at the TAD Space at 20 E. Church Street, a business center he compared to the city’s business incubator next door, planned renovation of the Chief Tassel building and the former BB&T building, plans for an Uptown brewery and work scheduled at the old Sitestar building.
“We have a lot of facade work going on now,” Vice-President Natalie Hodge said.
“Moving into 2021, we are looking at uptown living, attracting businesses and increased services and amenities for Uptown living,” Prillaman said. “We need an updated design study, clean-up and brighten sidewalks and walkways, consider traffic flows, and encourage building owners to enhance and repaint facades, update signage of key areas and develop programs to entice new businesses in uptown.”
Historic tax credits
Structures must be at least 50 years old to be considered historical. Many of the buildings in town didn’t qualify in the 1990s, when the Martinsville Historical District was developed.
“Martinsville has several [buildings] on Fayette [Street] and Uptown - this building now qualifies as a historic building,” Assistant City Manager and City Attorney Eric Monday said, referring to the Martinsville Municipal Building. “The BB&T building is too, and so are buildings at Scuffle Hill on East Church Street and the Starling Avenue corridor.”
Monday said that to expand the historical district to include buildings that did not previously qualify and into residential areas would open up opportunities for renovation and rehabilitation.
“We have an enormous number of buildings [so much so that] the entire city could be a historic district,” Monday said. “We are looking at significant expansion."
Monday explained that if a property owner qualified for historic tax credits, that person could save significantly on renovation costs, and if they didn’t need the tax break, the credits can be sold for cash on the market.
“It’s one of the best incentive projects out there in the nation,” Monday said. “Most people sell the tax credits rather than use them.”
Also at the meeting, the council:
- Approved unanimously an updated list for the city’s 2021 Comprehensive Economic Development Strategy presented by Director of Community Development Mark McCaskill. At prior council meetings, the project list was discussed in detail, and several additions were made as a result of recommendations in those discussions.
- Approved the city’s proposed 2021 Legislative Agenda after a line was added to request continued support for school resource officers and ensure that decisions regarding their usage would remain as a local choice or option. The list had been considered at previous meetings.
- Approved $24,299 in reimbursements to the General Fund, $71,244 in grant funding to the Water Fund and $2,159,452 in federal pass-through funding for the School Federal Programs Fund.
- Recognized employees eligible for service awards for Oct. 1 - Dec. 31:Eddie Cassady, Police Department, 35 years, Durwin Joyce, Electric Department, 35 years, Ashby Pritchett, Circuit Court, 35 years, James Cooper, Sheriff’s Department, 20 years, Timothy Gary, Sheriff’s Department, 20 years, Mary Kay Washington, Finance, 15 years, Joseph Washburn, Police Department, 15 years; Travis Thompson, Sheriff’s Department, 5 years, and Alan Walker, Sheriff’s Department, 5 years.
