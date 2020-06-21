Pandemic primary: 2 races on ballot Tuesday in Martinsville and Henry and Patrick counties

On Tuesday voters who haven't bothered to vote early in person or get an absentee ballot will go to the polls for a couple of big races.
Although absentee voting has been encouraged in weeks leading up to the election because of concerns about COVID-19, the number of actual absentee ballots being requested is still up in the air.
“That’s kind of going to be questionable,” said Susan Taylor, Patrick County’s registrar.
Saturday afternoon was the final deadline for absentee ballots to be requested, and Taylor said after that she would have a better idea of how many people took advantage of that option.
But this is a primary election, postponed already by the pandemic and following the Democratic presidential primary in March, and turnouts aren't usually very large. The Republicans even skipped having their Fifth Congressional District nominee selected at the polls.
In a presidential election year, FairVote noted that 60% of the voting-eligible population casts a ballot and about 40% votes during midterm elections. However, turnout is lower for odd year, primary and local elections.
In 2018, Virginia ranked 15th out of the 50 states and the District of Columbia, boasting a 54.4% voter turnout.
Cynthia Barbour, Martinsville's director of elections and general registrar, noted that the last Republican primary had a 24% voter turnout.
On Tuesday, one Republican spot is up for grabs, and three candidates are vying to go against incumbent Democratic U.S. Sen. Mark Warner in November: educator Alissa A. Baldwin, retired U.S. Army Lt. Col. Daniel M. Gade and U.S. Army Reserves Chief Warrant Officer Thomas A. Speciale II.
Then there are four Democrats vying for the nomination for the Fifth Congressional District, which represents eastern Henry County. The winner will face Republican Bob Good, who won the nomination two weeks ago in a drive-thru "convention."
Those on U.S. Marine R.D. Huffstetler Jr., U.S. Marine John D. Lesinski, U.S. Marine Claire C. Russo and University of Virginia health policy instructor B. Cameron Webb.
Pandemic effects
No matter how many people vote, there have to be volunteers manning the polls. In Patrick County, filling those positions doesn’t come easily under normal circumstances, but it’s been even more difficult to recruit workers during the pandemic.
“We do have a lot of dedicated workers that have been doing it for many years, so we’re very fortunate in that aspect,” Taylor said. “But it still gets difficult. It does get difficult. We rely on word of mouth. Some of the ones who have been working, they have some friends and family that usually they can call on and get us through.”
As far as extra COVID-19-related precautions go, many polling places are asking voters to follow guidelines suggested by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
In Martinsville, polling locations will have hand sanitizer. The Officers of Election will have masks, and social distancing will be in place at each station.
There will be a limited number of voters at a time inside each polling place to adhere to social distancing, so voters arriving at peak times may experience a brief wait.
Voting booths will be sanitized after each voter. Voters will receive a folder that includes the ballot, disposable pen for marking the ballot and an “I Voted” sticker. The voter may take the folder and pen with them.
Patrick County precincts will follow some of the same public health safety guidelines.
“We’re providing PPE [personal protective equipment] to our precincts for our election officials. We’re encouraging wearing masks and maintaining social distancing with the 6-foot distancing,” Taylor said. “As far as enforcing, we’re going to be marking areas across the floors and hanging signs and such.”
In-car voting
For those who are still nervous about getting or spreading the coronavirus at polling places, Martinsville, Henry County and Patrick County will offer curbside, in-vehicle voting. The catch in order to participate is that voters must be age 65 or older or have a physical disability.
Taylor noted that curbside voting is not a new because of the pandemic but that it is available every year under the same caveats.
No matter how a person chooses to vote this year, Taylor expressed that the most important aspect is that their voice is heard.
“It has been encouraged for people to vote absentee if they didn’t feel comfortable going out to the precincts,” Taylor said. “There are still some people who feel it’s their duty to do that in-person, and they have a sense of pride in-person showing up to do that. We just want to see people exercise their right to vote.”