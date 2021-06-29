Patrick County set to increase sales and use tax on Thursday

Patrick County will raise its sales and use tax by 1% on Thursday as the result of a referendum on the ballot in November.
Approved by the 2020 Virginia General Assembly and supported by about 55% of the voters is an increase in the general retail sales tax, not to exceed 1%, to raise money that can only be used for capital projects for the construction or renovation of schools.
Henry County voters passed the same tax increase by about the same margin, and the tax increase went into effect there in April, but state authorities decided to stagger the effective dates of the new tax across localities that approved the measure.
Patrick County will join Charlotte, Gloucester and Northampton on July 1 by adding the additional 1% tax to the 4.3% state tax and a 1% local option tax for a total of 6.3%.
"This adjusted sales and use tax rate does not apply to food purchased for human consumption, such as groceries, or essential personal hygiene products, as both are taxed at a reduced rate," said Virginia Department of Taxation Senior Communications Specialist Stephanie Benson.
Other localities in the region, including Martinsville, Danville and Franklin and Pittsylvania counties, have the same sales tax rate of 5.3% and did not consider an option on the extra schools tax, although Danville earlier this month passed a referendum to put the tax on the ballot in November.
One Henry County resident has already accused the Henry County administration of using the new tax in order to balance the county's 2021-22 budget.
Dorothy Carter, a resident of the Reed Creek District and a retired school teacher, spoke at a public hearing in April where she accused Henry County Administrator Tim Hall of using half of the projected $5 million the new tax will raise to pay off existing bills.
"Mr. Hall, we did not vote for a 1% increase to pay off former debt," Carter said. "While we listen to Hall's whining about the cost of schools and reversion, he fails to mention that the county will receive a great deal of CARES Act money again this summer."
Carter's complaint centers on whether or not money from the new tax can be used to pay for projects already completed or whether it must by used solely for projects initiated after the approval of the increase.
Iriswood District Supervisor David Martin asked Hall if he had consulted with state and legal officials regarding his intended use of part of the money generated through the new tax, and Hall said he had and was assured the planned use as presented in the budget was legal and proper.
Henry County School Board members took up the matter at their next meeting and indicated they weren't so sure the advice Hall had received was correct.
Board members did not make clear whether they intended to pursue a legal ruling on the use of the new tax money or accept Hall's opinion.
The new tax rate is required to be collected by all registered in-state dealers, out-of-state dealers, marketplace facilitators and remote sellers.
In general, all sales, leases and rentals of tangible personal property in or for use in Virginia, as well as accommodations and certain taxable services are subject to Virginia sales and use tax unless an exemption or exception has been established.
Benson encouraged anyone seeking more information about the sales and use tax rate in Virginia to visit https://www.tax.virginia.gov/.
If you are a business owner and have questions, you can contact the Virginia Tax Business Customer Service hotline at 804-367-8037.
Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 236. Follow him @billdwyatt.