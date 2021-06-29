Patrick County set to increase sales and use tax on Thursday

One Henry County resident has already accused the Henry County administration of using the new tax in order to balance the county's 2021-22 budget.

Dorothy Carter, a resident of the Reed Creek District and a retired school teacher, spoke at a public hearing in April where she accused Henry County Administrator Tim Hall of using half of the projected $5 million the new tax will raise to pay off existing bills.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"Mr. Hall, we did not vote for a 1% increase to pay off former debt," Carter said. "While we listen to Hall's whining about the cost of schools and reversion, he fails to mention that the county will receive a great deal of CARES Act money again this summer."

Carter's complaint centers on whether or not money from the new tax can be used to pay for projects already completed or whether it must by used solely for projects initiated after the approval of the increase.

Iriswood District Supervisor David Martin asked Hall if he had consulted with state and legal officials regarding his intended use of part of the money generated through the new tax, and Hall said he had and was assured the planned use as presented in the budget was legal and proper.