Patrick County sheriff says there is some good, some bad among proposed policing changes.

With a special session by the General Assembly set for next week, two matters will be at the forefront — the state budget and criminal justice reforms.
Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam said the meeting will be to “adopt a budget based on the revised revenue forecast in light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.” But a second purpose is to take up “police accountability and oversight, use of force, increased training and education and officer recruitment, hiring and decertification.”
The Virginia Legislative Black Caucus has an expanded list that includes legalizing marijuana, reforming the cash bail system and bringing back parole.
How far lawmakers will take the discussion remains to be seen, but their presession meetings have included topics such as police immunity, no-knock warrants and civilian review boards.
Patrick County Sheriff Dan Smith has been in law enforcement for decades.
He graduated from Patrick County High School in 1990 and from East Tennessee State University in 1994. He went to work for the Chesterfield County Police Department right afternoon graduation and after three years was hired by the Martinsville Police Department. A decade later, Smith decided to run for sheriff in the county where he grew up. He’s now into his fourth term.
He never has been known to mince words, regardless of how controversial the issue may be. Policing reforms would be no exception.
“I support many of the proposals to include having a standardized process for de-certifying officers who are proven bad actors,” Smith said. “I support the duty to intervene proposal — officers need to hold each other accountable for their actions.”
Smith said in his 26 years of law enforcement he never has witnessed a choke-hold restraint technique taught to officers in training, but where ever it may exist, he supports banning that teaching.
He also supports de-escalation training, which, he notes, all of his deputies currently receive and will continue to do so.
But there are a few issues receiving support in Richmond that Smith is against.
“I vehemently oppose ... requiring a warning before shooting,” Smith said. “Hundreds of officers have been ambushed without warning, prompting them to return fire to save themselves.
“Sometimes officers are placed in such perilous situations that they have seconds to react to protect themselves.
“Perfect example — recently two Wythe County deputies were ambushed and shot from behind before returning fire and wounding the suspect. There was no time to warn before shooting back.”
Smith also opposes eliminating SWAT teams.
“SWAT teams exist to save lives, plain and simple,” he said. “Thousand of dangerous situations are resolved peacefully every year, including right here in Patrick County, because of these highly trained officers.
“That is the ultimate goal of a SWAT team. Without them, situations involving armed, barricaded suspects would often end in deaths of innocent people.”
Smith noted that some proposals under consideration could put law enforcement in a position of being powerless to defend themselves and citizens in danger.
“Eliminating the use of less lethal weapons, including pepper spray, tear gas and weapons requiring kinetic energy including bullets, rubber bullets and bean bag rounds in many cases, give the officer more options to be able to handle a situation before it progresses into a deadly- force incident,” Smith said. “Many use-of-force incidents have been resolved with the use of pepper spray or Taser with no serious injury to the suspect or the police.”
Depending upon the interpretation, Smith says the language of banning the use of weapons that use kinetic energy could leave open the door to disarming law enforcement altogether.
The American Civil Liberties Union of Virginia takes an opposite approach and outlines the specifics on its website.
“In order to address systemic racism in policing, the role police play in our society needs to change. A model of policing should be created that ends racial disparities, brings added transparency to the work of all police departments, ensures accountability for officers who violate departmental policies and constitutional norms, and achieves real justice.”
The group suggests this is accomplished by “significantly reducing budgets for policing and reinvesting those funds in programs that have been considstently underfunded in Black and non-Black communities ... including schools, housing economic opportunity and health care.”
The ACLU believes the Virginia laws regarding police policies and practices need to change because they do not value transparency, accountability and justice for the Black community.
“We must stop tolerating a system of policing in Virginia that has been allowed to kill Black people and people with mental illness without consequence or accountability,” the ACLU wrote. “We need to change the state law that allows individual officers to engage in serious misconduct that results in bodily harm or death without professional or personal consequences. We must take action to empower and fund a specialized, statewide team of investigators and prosecutors, independent from any state or local law enforcement agency, that can investigate and prosecute law enforcement personnel who engage in or allow criminal acts that result in death or serious injury. We must change policies that extend legal immunity to law enforcement officers who do harm and the departments that employ them and limit the ability of local governments to respond to their communities.”
The ACLU of Virginia supports rethinking what we call a crime and “re-imagine how we respond to community and public health issues. We shouldn’t be sending the police when somebody has a mental health crisis. We shouldn’t be asking the police to address homelessness by arresting people for vagrancy or trespass. We shouldn’t be addressing substance abuse disorder by trying to criminalize our way out of it. We should be taking money from police used to fuel this punitive approach.
“Communities should not rely on law enforcement agencies to produce revenues for the general fund budget nor should law enforcement agencies look to fines and forfeitures as budget supplements that allow the purchase or acquisition of military-style equipment or surveillance technologies.”
The Virginia State Police Association agrees the procedures currently in place need to be stronger.
“We’re not perfect,” VSPA Executive Director Wayne Huggins said. “Nonetheless we are striving each and every day for perfection.”
Smith has a much stronger view: “There is a clear agenda, particularly among some members in the House of Delegates, to severely cripple law enforcement in Virginia.”
Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 236. Follow him @billdwyatt
