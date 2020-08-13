Patrick County sheriff says there is some good, some bad among proposed policing changes.

The group suggests this is accomplished by “significantly reducing budgets for policing and reinvesting those funds in programs that have been considstently underfunded in Black and non-Black communities ... including schools, housing economic opportunity and health care.”

The ACLU believes the Virginia laws regarding police policies and practices need to change because they do not value transparency, accountability and justice for the Black community.

“We must stop tolerating a system of policing in Virginia that has been allowed to kill Black people and people with mental illness without consequence or accountability,” the ACLU wrote. “We need to change the state law that allows individual officers to engage in serious misconduct that results in bodily harm or death without professional or personal consequences. We must take action to empower and fund a specialized, statewide team of investigators and prosecutors, independent from any state or local law enforcement agency, that can investigate and prosecute law enforcement personnel who engage in or allow criminal acts that result in death or serious injury. We must change policies that extend legal immunity to law enforcement officers who do harm and the departments that employ them and limit the ability of local governments to respond to their communities.”