Personal property taxes in Henry County extended to next year

Real estate taxes will be due as usual in Henry County on Dec. 5, but the due date for personal property taxes has been extended until Feb. 4.

Commissioner of Revenue Linda Love told the members of the Henry County Board of Supervisors at their regular meeting Tuesday afternoon that she was unable to get the personal property data to Treasurer Scott Grindstaff in time.

"We had employees out sick," Love said. "At one point there were only two of us working."

Love said she was not complaining, but simply got behind and couldn't get caught up.

"I worked seven days a week," said Love. "We've had a hard time."

Grindstaff said the printer should have the tax bills ready to go out by the end for the week and recommended a due date of Jan. 5 for personal property and machine and tools taxes.

But Ridgeway District Supervisor Ryan Zehr said he was concerned something might happen to delay the bills being sent out by the end of the week and suggested the due date be extended until Feb. 4 so there would be plenty of time.

Zehr offered his suggestion in the form of a motion and the matter was approved unanimously.

In other matters, the board:

Heard an update from Mark Heath, Martinsville-Henry County Economic Development Corporation president. Heath said this Saturday is designated as Small Business Saturday. Five hundred and thirty-two vouchers valued at $10 each will be given away to be redeemed at 16 local participating restaurants, but only for this Saturday. Coupons are available at the Martinsville-Henry County Visitor Center at 191 Fayette St.

Approved a request by Sheriff Lane Perry to award a contract in the amount of $203,398 to Motorola Solutions Inc. for the purchase of 90 portable radios. The radios will be assigned to officers at the new county jail.

Approved a request by Perry to award a contract in the amount of $169,000 for the purchase of a second Intercept Contraband Detection Scanner to Tek84 Inc. to be installed at the new county jail. The equipment will be installed on the Community Custody entrance of the facility. American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds will be used to pay for the scanner.

Approved a request by Perry to appropriate grant funds in the amount of $16,743 received from the Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant (JAG). The grant funds will be used for overtime hours to provide deputies in areas that are experiencing increases in crime.

Approved a request by Perry to appropriate two separate grants from the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles. The grants are from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration in the amount of $26,400 for the enforcement of alcohol-related traffic laws and $17,831 for the enforcement of speed-related traffic laws. The grants will be used for training, equipment and overtime compensation related to the enforcement of these traffic laws.

Approved an additional appropriation of $1,371,949 in ARPA funds to the school board. The money is expected to come from the Virginia Department of Education. School Superintendent Sandy Strayer said the funds will be used to replace the heating, ventilation and air conditioning system at Laurel Park Middle School.

Approved a request by Public Safety Director Matt Tatum to appropriate $216,172 received from the Virginia Fire Programs' Aid-to-Localities fund. The funds will be combined with $929,000 previously appropriated by the board to purchase a new ladder truck. Tatum also received approval to award a contract for $1,136,761 to Blue Ridge Rescue Suppliers in Montvale for an an E-One 95-foot, Rear Mount Platform Aerial Apparatus. The new equipment will go to the Bassett Fire Department.

Approved a request by staff to the carryover of committed funds from the FY21 budget year to the current FY22 budget. This year’s carryover request totals $51,136,064, which includes inter-fund transfers of $8,874,690.

Approved a request by staff to award a contract of $1,089,350 to English Construction Company Inc. for DuPont Road improvements. The project involves milling, paving and striping the roadway to make it suitable for acceptance into the Virginia Department of Transportation's secondary road system. Funding for this work is included in the budget for the adult detention center project and will be eligible for 25% reimbursement from the state.

Approved a resolution of the county’s participation in the a proposed settlement of opioid-related claims. In May 2018, the board had authorized legal action to recover damages on behalf of the county due to prescription opioid abuse. Multiple lawsuits eventually evolved into class action cases involving many localities and states. Several of the defendants being sued by Virginia localities over the manufacture, sale and distribution of opioids have reach a proposed settlement. In July the board approved a settlement structure where Henry County would share a portion of the proceeds with the state and other localities.

Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 2360. Follow him @billdwyatt.

