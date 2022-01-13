Planning Commission approves rezoning request for new subdivision in Horsepasture

The Henry County Planning Commission has given the go-ahead for local businessman Barry Nelson to construct a new subdivision in the Horsepasture District, but the road ahead could be difficult.

Nelson owns almost 17 acres on the south side of Process Road, about 0.2 mile east of River Road and directly across the street from the current Eastman plant in Fieldale.

He told the Planning Commission members at a public hearing Wednesday night that he had been "arm-twisted" by other residents in the area to have the land rezoned from industrial to residential and build new housing on the property.

Otherwise, the residents run the risk of a business developing the property and disrupting the neighborhood.

"This property was owned by one of the predecessors of Eastman, and they had intentions of potentially developing it. That's why it's still zoned industrial today," said Lee Clark, the director of planning, zoning and inspection. "For the neighborhood's sake, I'm glad those things didn't take place."

Clark explained to the Planning Commission members that the area was already a well established subdivision and Nelson wanted to develop single family housing on his property there.

"It's a natural expansion, and rezoning is very much appropriate," Clark said. "It's more appropriate than [the current zoning classification] industrial."

But Clark said the design work on the property had not been done, and there were potential obstacles ahead.

"Once it's rezoned there will be the availability to put a couple of houses right at the road," said Clark. "The rest of the subdivision will depend on the design of how that property will drain.

"The is determined by the DEQ [Department of Environmental Quality]."

Phillip Harbour, a neighborhood resident, said he supported Nelson's efforts, but was concerned it might be a catastrophe in the making.

"I'm worried about the drainage, and the problem has gotten worse over the years," Harbour said. "Everything downstream has grown up and clogged up, and when the Smith River is up it's even worse.

"The water that collects on this land, you're going to have to move it somewhere."

Harbour said he asked the Virginia Department of Transportation to fix the drainage problem in the area, but they declined because it was too far removed from their right of way.

"Mr. Nelson told my wife he would fix it, but it's been over a year and nothing has been done," said Harbour. "This doesn't just affect me; it affects my neighbors."

Gary Cardwell, also a neighborhood resident, told the Commission he supported Nelson's project.

"It holds true that the houses that are not in the flood plain haven't been touched by the water," said Cardwell. "Mr. Nelson has walked that land and it's amazing the amount of work he's done."

Clark confirmed that the land where Nelson wants to build is not in a flood plain.

"It's a misconception that it's in a flood plain. It's in the 500-year flood plain," Clark said. "It's not saying water won't ever get to that property, but it's not likely."

The Commission voted unanimously to recommend the Board of Supervisors approve Nelson's request to have the property rezoned from industrial to residential.

"I do believe this will be handled in a way that will address your concerns," said Planning Commission Chair Paul Setliff. "If we don't do this, then nothing will get done and eventually somebody will put something down there that no one wants."

The Commission also held a public hearing on a request from Bernice J. Crowe Jr. to rezone 0.5 acre at 435 Sanville Heights in the Blackberry District from suburban residential to rural residential so a single-wide manufactured home could be placed on the property.

This property "used to have a mobile home, but it's been gone for more than two years so it has to be rezoned again," said Clark. "The proposed use is very appropriate."

The Commission approved Crowe's request, sending it to the Board of Supervisors for their approval.

Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 2360. Follow him @billdwyatt.

