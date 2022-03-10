Planning Commission approves rezoning request in Ridgeway

The Henry County Planning Commission approved the rezoning of a property in Ridgeway that will allow the owner to construct an additional building near his home.

Gregory and Anne Benton appeared before the Planning Commission Wednesday night asking that 3.4 acres of land located at 902 Eggleston Falls Road in the Ridgeway District be rezoned from suburban residential to agricultural, allowing additional accessory buildings to be built on the property.

The Bentons live in Hertford, North Carolina, and say they purchased the "Fuller Homestead" in December 2014 as a second home.

"Anne is formerly from Collinsville and graduated from Fieldale-Collinsville High School," Gregory Benton said in a written statement to the Commission. "We have lived in Hertford for the past 34 years and I will be retiring in July 2022 and we want to move to our home on Eggleston Falls Road full time to be closer to Anne's family in Ridgeway."

The statement explained that even though the Bentons owned a "beautiful, large lot in a rural part of Henry County," the "current zoning prevents us from fully utilizing the property based on the restrictions for accessory buildings."

The Bentons said they have applied for a building permit and have placed an order for a 14-foot by 28-foot storage shed with a metal roof that they intend to install on a concrete slab.

"The shed will be used as my wife's art studio, similar to the studio she currently has at our home in Hertford," Gregory Benton. "This is not a commercial business, but her hobby."

The Bentons also want to build a garage with a lean-to, a corner porch and an open shelter.

"The application is fairly straight forward," said Director of Planning, Zoning and Inspections Lee Clark. "Staff recommends approval."

The Commission unanimously approved the request that will now be sent to the Board of Supervisors for their consideration.

Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 2360. Follow him @billdwyatt.

