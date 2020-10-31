Plans advance for John Redd Smith apartment project and Bassett solar energy farm

Two planned development projects in Henry County — converting a former school into apartments in Collinsville and building a solar energy facility in Bassett — moved forward this week with permit approval from local officials.
The Henry County Board of Zoning Appeals granted two special use permits for construction projects at its monthly meeting Wednesday. One allows North Carolina Renewable Energy to build and operate a 5-megawatt solar energy facility, called “Green Acres,” on the former Bassett Country Club golf course.
The other permit is to turn the vacant John Redd Smith Elementary School into about 32 apartments for middle-income workers. In September, Roanoke developer James Cherney signed a letter of intent to buy the property from Henry County for the token amount of $10 and invest an estimated $3.1 million in its redevelopment.
The John Redd Smith project also had to go before the Henry County Board of Supervisors for rezoning. After no one spoke at a required public hearing held Tuesday evening, supervisors unanimously approved rezoning the 5.63-acre site, located at 40 School Drive in Collinsville, from Government and Special Use District G-S to Suburban Residential District S-R.
From golf course to green energy
As required by the special use permit process, the Board of Zoning Appeals held public hearings before each vote on Wednesday, but no one spoke except the applicants.
The situation could have been much different, said Lee Clark, Henry County’s director of planning, zoning and inspection. Elsewhere in Virginia, proposals for larger-scale solar farms have resulted in controversy from some residents concerned about the panels obstructing their views or impacting property values.
Clark praised the solar company NCRE for having community meetings with neighboring property owners beforehand and “the effort they’ve put into trying to address the viewshed issues.”
“We’re used to seeing on a project of this size, that has that many adjoining property owners, we could’ve easily ended up with a room full” for the public hearing, Clark told the zoning board.
The permit application lists about 25 properties next to or across the street from the former golf course, which closed in 2016. All were notified in writing about the public hearing.
In meetings with these neighbors, “everybody was happy for this project and willing to move it forward,” said Tim Barker, head of development for NCRE.
In the permit application, NCRE anticipates the solar facility will have “minimal impact on the surrounding area,” with much of that impact taking place during construction. Barker said construction should take three to four months and will involve some increased traffic around the site, including deliveries from tractor-trailers.
After that, however, the only traffic will be from “infrequent maintenance” — such as lawn mowing and making sure the vegetation does not get overgrown, he said.
The permit calls for NCRE to preserve existing mature trees and “natural land forms” in the 36-acre site as much as possible. Barker said the existing clubhouse facility will also remain intact. The company will plant additional trees and vegetation around the solar facility to screen it from view, with additional landscaping including “pollinator-friendly habitats,” according to the permit application.
NCRE has an approved connection to sell electricity generated by the solar facility to Appalachian Power, Barker said. There is also an opportunity to sell power locally through the wholesale market. According to estimates from the Energy Information Association, Green Acres will generate enough power for about 1,000 houses.
The site will be surrounded by a 6-foot-high security fence topped with barbed wire in accordance with Henry County ordinances and high voltage safety standards. Outside the fence will be a 20-foot-wide vegetative buffer, the permit application states.
The facility will likely operate for up to 40 years, and the agreement with Henry County includes a decommissioning plan to remove the components and restore the land to its original condition.
BZA member Robert G. Clark said during the meeting, “It’s good to see this. I played that course for probably 25 years, and it hurts me now to see the condition that it’s in. I see this as a win-win situation for everybody.”
School apartments advance
Henry County Administrator Tim Hall told supervisors the new apartments planned for the John Redd Smith school building will help meet the area’s need for more rental housing for middle-income workers.
But there are many steps to go before renovations can begin, hopefully in the first half of 2021, officials said.
The county is pursuing a brownfield grant to assist with asbestos mitigation — which are a factor in any school that age, Hall said — but the money has not yet been released by the state.
Meanwhile, the property is being vetted for inclusion on the state and national historic registries. This will allow the developer to take advantage of historic tax credits to make up for the cost of rehabbing an older building, which Lee Clark said can sometimes be more expensive than constructing a new one from the ground up.
“The county is supporting this request wholeheartedly,” Clark said, calling the project “a good reuse of a historic structure.”
John Redd Smith Elementary School was built in 1952, county documents show. It closed at the end of the 2017-18 school year, and students were sent to the newly constructed Meadow View Elementary School.
About a year ago, the county started exploring possible uses for the empty building and put out a request for proposals for a housing development or mixed-use, with commercial and residential.
“There were not developers out there lining up to do this kind of project,” Clark told the Board of Zoning Appeals. “We put out an RFP that got one response. But we were lucky enough that the one respondent was someone very reputable and had done this before, multiple times, in Roanoke and elsewhere,” he added, referring to Cherney Development.
Preliminary plans for the site show that the developer “wants to use a parking ratio that is less than what we allow,” Clark said, which would require a variance from the BZA.
Based on 32 apartments, having 49 parking spaces would equate to 1.5 spaces per unit.
Kim Meeks is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. Reach her at 276-638-8801
