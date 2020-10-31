Plans advance for John Redd Smith apartment project and Bassett solar energy farm

BZA member Robert G. Clark said during the meeting, “It’s good to see this. I played that course for probably 25 years, and it hurts me now to see the condition that it’s in. I see this as a win-win situation for everybody.”

School apartments advance

Henry County Administrator Tim Hall told supervisors the new apartments planned for the John Redd Smith school building will help meet the area’s need for more rental housing for middle-income workers.

But there are many steps to go before renovations can begin, hopefully in the first half of 2021, officials said.

The county is pursuing a brownfield grant to assist with asbestos mitigation — which are a factor in any school that age, Hall said — but the money has not yet been released by the state.

Meanwhile, the property is being vetted for inclusion on the state and national historic registries. This will allow the developer to take advantage of historic tax credits to make up for the cost of rehabbing an older building, which Lee Clark said can sometimes be more expensive than constructing a new one from the ground up.

“The county is supporting this request wholeheartedly,” Clark said, calling the project “a good reuse of a historic structure.”