Poll shows Biden leading Trump in Southside Virginia

Southside Virginia could flip from Republican to Democrat in this year’s presidential election, helping to give Joe Biden all of Virginia’s 13 electoral college votes, a new poll shows.

A Roanoke College Poll published Wednesday shows that statewide Biden leads by 14 points over President Donald Trump among likely voters, with only 5% remaining undecided.

Martinsville and Henry County constitute the westernmost portion of the Southside region that includes Franklin County to the north and ends just west of Petersburg, and the southernmost most area follows the Virginia-North Carolina border east and ends just west of Suffolk.

In 2016 Trump defeated Hillary Clinton by 23 points in Southside, but this recent poll shows Biden leading Trump by 11 points.

The poll was conducted between Aug. 9 and Aug. 22 from 566 registered voters who indicated they were likely to vote in November’s election. Its margin of error is plus or minus 4.1%.

Other regions around the state are remaining loyal to the parties they supported in 2016, but even in areas where Trump leads the poll shows that support has weakened.

Voters in Southwest Virginia gave Trump 69% of their votes in 2016, but the poll shows 54% currently support him.