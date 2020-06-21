Primary election guide

Primary election day
Polls open: 6 a.m.-7 p.m.. Tuesday
Photo ID: Required for this election
Note: You may vote in only one party’s primary if your polling place is having both.
On the ballot
Republican primary for U.S. Senate
All precincts will be open for that
5th Congressional District Democratic Primary (in affected districts)
5th District precincts in Henry County
- Axton (302), Axton Elementary School
- Irisburg (303), Freedom Baptist Church
- Mount Olivet (304), Mount Olivet Ruritan Building (NOTE: Voters living on Cabell Street are in the 9th Congressional District)
- Mountain Valley (305), Mountain Valley Leatherwood Club
- Mountain View (405), VFW Building
- Dyers Store (505), Dyers Store Fire Department
- Ridgeway No. 1 (603), Ridgeway Library
COVID-19 guidelines
- Voters must wear a mask. If one a mask is forgotten, one will be provided.
- Social distancing of 6 feet between voters will be observed.