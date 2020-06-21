Primary election guide
Primary election day

Polls open: 6 a.m.-7 p.m.. Tuesday

Photo ID: Required for this election

Note: You may vote in only one party’s primary if your polling place is having both.

On the ballot

Republican primary for U.S. Senate

All precincts will be open for that

5th Congressional District Democratic Primary (in affected districts)

5th District precincts in Henry County

  • Axton (302), Axton Elementary School
  • Irisburg (303), Freedom Baptist Church
  • Mount Olivet (304), Mount Olivet Ruritan Building (NOTE: Voters living on Cabell Street are in the 9th Congressional District)
  • Mountain Valley (305), Mountain Valley Leatherwood Club
  • Mountain View (405), VFW Building
  • Dyers Store (505), Dyers Store Fire Department
  • Ridgeway No. 1 (603), Ridgeway Library

COVID-19 guidelines

  • Voters must wear a mask. If one a mask is forgotten, one will be provided.
  • Social distancing of 6 feet between voters will be observed.
