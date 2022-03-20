Public invited to share feelings on how millions of dollars in ARPA funds could be used uptown

City Council will revisit the use of over $15 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds at its regular meeting on Tuesday with 20 minutes on the agenda allocated for a public input session related to matter.

At a regular meeting in February, City Manager Leon Towarnicki recommended to council members how the money should be spent.

The largest share, $4.5 million, was earmarked for the Martinsville Uptown Partnership, an organization “committed to bringing residents and businesses to Uptown, using the nationally successful Main Street Approach,” according to its website.

At a following city council meeting the group was slated to talk about their plans, and although they were there, no one spoke.

“Uptown group, we need some additional information,” said Mayor Kathy Lawson at that meeting on March 8. “I ask that we have a defined difference of what is C-PEG and what is Uptown. There should be no gray area on who does what.”

C-PEG is the Martinsville-Henry County Chamber’s Partnership for Economic Growth, an independent affiliate of the Chamber of Commerce, charged with funding and supporting the area’s efforts to improve economic growth, according to the Martinsville-Henry County Chamber of Commerce.

Council Member Tammy Pearson took issue with the recommendations made by Towarnicki at that meeting, citing a lack of involvement by other council members and the public in determining how the money should be spent.

On Monday, Pearson sent an email to all the members of city council, city manager, city attorney and copied the Martinsville Bulletin on her correspondence.

Pearson wrote that although she was a big advocate of uptown revitalization and the partnership’s efforts, she did not think it was appropriate or fair to only permit one group to present at an open session how they might use “the suggested $4.5 million in the list” created by the city attorney and the city manager.

“As I said before, they should not have been alerted to the possibility and it should not have been discussed with them before we had any public or, even council, input,” wrote Pearson. “Second, this list has not been vetted by the council members and we have not done our due diligence in gaining public, non-profit and business input into the projects they deem important.

“Thus, why would we give only one group the opportunity to talk about how they would spend the money when there are many others who could also potentially receive funding?”

Mayor Kathy Lawson told the Bulletin on Tuesday that it was her decision to pull the presentation by the Uptown Partnership from the last meeting.

“I want details,” wrote Lawson by email. “I want a defining line between what C-PEG does versus Uptown. I want to make sure that the efforts of C-PEG are not being replicated or duplicated.

“I’ve had uptown business owners and operators express concern that they were not included or heard and I was also asked why should someone who doesn’t maintain their property be rewarded with city money to do the items of maintaining the property that should be the owner’s responsibility.

“Where is the reward for the business who does the right thing? What buildings are being considered to be purchased and then repurposed? Is there an inventory of uptown facilities with measurable comments? There’s just too many questions I have to even consider without more information.”

Lawson said if the Uptown Partnership wanted to comment during the public input session on Tuesday, then they would be allowed to do so, but “there is no agenda item for an Uptown presentation.

“My comments when I announced it was being removed from the agenda was that at some time in the future we will hear from them, but we want more information,” wrote Lawson. “We know the Uptown group will be a vital part of the planning process and implementation moving forward.”

Martinsville Uptown Executive Director Kathy Deacon responded to the Bulletin’s request for comment on Tuesday that her group was excited that the city was “invested in focusing on the revitalization of the uptown business district and in using a portion of the ARPA funding for those efforts” and she looked forward “to helping to create some uptown revitalization magic in whatever way we can.”

But later that same day she sent out a release admitting that her group “could have done a better job of setting the context of the initial rollout to a handful of key stakeholders” on March 4.

“The Vision Plan that was rolled out were recommendations only, received from the consultant group that was hired to undertake the project,” wrote Deacon. “Any renderings were visionary in purpose and not recommendations for specific properties.”

But Pearson said City Council was clearly showing favoritism to the Uptown Partnership.

“To reiterate, this is completely unfair to any other groups and it shows total favoritism to one organization and one idea; it was clearly discussed and vetted with the Uptown Partnership without input from council, and again so much of this reeks of no transparency and behind closed door dealings.”

Lawson said she did not intend to “give a pot of money to any one group” and after further discussion with Towarnicki, “it is suggested instead that any entity could submit an application for funding for a specific project or operation that would be considered on a case by case basis.”

“We could establish a review committee—could be a council member or two, city staff, folks from the community, as the review committee with a recommendation then going to council for approval in whatever manner council chooses.”

In her release, Deacon said the rollout that began in March 4 “will be a months-long process” and the full plan would be shared with the community-at-large “over the next couple of weeks.”

“The dates and times for the public community listening sessions are being formulated and will be released early next week,” wrote Deacon. “We anticipate the first of the public community listening sessions will take place in early April.”

Pearson pleaded with the other members on council to be more forthcoming with her and the public about the use of the ARPA funds.

“I am disappointed because it is apparent many of these decisions are being made behind closed doors and by a few select individuals or groups, such as the Uptown Partnership who some of you have met with regarding the $4.5 million,” wrote Pearson.

Lawson said veteran council members, unlike Pearson, had a better feel for what city residents and business owners want.

“We have heard over the years many items over and over that we know are important,” said Lawson. “We have no plans, in my opinion, to give carte blanche to anyone.”

Deacon apologized for anything her group may have done to dissuade anyone against their good intentions.

“As human beings, we can all be a little messy at times and we apologize for any confusion that was created from this release without sufficient context,” wrote Deacon. “We ask for your grace and hope that this email will serve to clear up some of the misunderstandings and misperceptions.”

Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 2360. Follow him @billdwyatt.

