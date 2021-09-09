Public's position on Martinsville's reversion: If we must do it, go slow

Nearly three dozen people took almost four hours Wednesday night to tell the Commission on Local Governments what they think about Martinsville's planned reversion into a town in Henry County, and their message was clear:

We don't want reversion, but if we have no choice, then delay it as long as you can.

Current and former elected officials and -- for the first time in this years-long process -- candidates, educators, ministers and average private citizens strode to the microphone at New College Institute and told the room what was on their minds.

Former Martinsville Mayor Gene Teague was the first to speak and recounted the times reversion had been a recurring topic during his more than two decades on City Council. He said it proved one thing: "The inability of this community to work something out, outside of reversion."

"Hats off to them for negotiating an agreement," Teague said. "Dragging this out only adds to the stress in an already stressed community."

But two candidates for seats on the Henry County Board of Supervisors offered differing views.