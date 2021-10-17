Ray Reynolds: Candidate for Henry County School Board

Ray Reynolds, a Collinsville business man, is one of two candidates seeking the Collinsville District seat on the Henry County School Board being vacated by Merris Stanbaugh in the General Election next month.

"I lived here most of my life and I've been around the schools volunteering for over 20 years doing what I could," said Reynolds. "I know first-hand what's needed and the priorities."

Reynolds said he didn't think the Henry County School system was "functioning in the proper way" as evidenced by the low average amount spent per student.

"The city gives $3,366 per child, and Patrick County is at $2,148," said Reynolds. "Henry County is only $1,734, and that makes our school system next to the last one in the state. We are way behind."

Reynolds blamed the Henry County Board of Supervisors for not making education a priority in Henry County by limiting the amount of local subsidy added to the funding provided by the state.

"The passing grade on reading in Henry County is only 75%, and that's almost a failing grade," Reynolds said. "Our teachers are two steps behind the average for salary, and that means our teachers are underpaid."