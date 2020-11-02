Registrars estimate that about 40% of registered voters in region have already cast ballots

Election Day has arrived and one thing is for certain: There likely will not be as many people at the polls as in past presidential elections.
That’s because registrars report that nearly 40% of registered voters across the region voted early.
In the city of Martinsville, for example, an average of 67% of registered voters participated in the past two presidential elections. If that number holds true this year, more than half of that total already would have voted.
Still, thousands across the region are expected to vote at their assigned precincts. They will encounter precincts that are set up with safety practices to guard against the COVID-19 pandemic — mask requests, 6-foot social distancing, constant cleaning — and opportunities to deliver their mail ballots.
All precincts will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Support Local Journalism
Martinsville Registrar Cindy Barbour reminds voters that they still can bring their mail-in ballots to her office until the polls close at 7 p.m.
“Be sure to bring both envelopes — ballot inside envelope B and your pre-addressed return envelope (purple bar).” she said.
If you return your ballot by mail, it must be postmarked no later than Nov. 3.
Voters also are reminded to bring a form of identification and to respect the COVID safety practices. Masks are recommended, curbside voting will be available, and all polling areas will be accessible to voters with special needs.
In Henry County there are drop boxes available beside the door to the registrar’s office at the Henry County Administration Building and at polling precincts. If you requested and received a mail-in ballot and have not returned it, you can place it in any of those drop boxes.
Patrick County Registrar Susan Taylor reminded voters who had requested a ballot by mail but decided to vote in person to be sure and bring that mail-in ballot back to the appropriate precinct and turn it in.
Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 236. Follow him @billdwyatt.
Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox!
Keep up on the latest in national and local politics as Election 2020 comes into focus.