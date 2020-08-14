Rep. Griffith: Trump's comment about USPS funding made him 'cringe'

Congressman Morgan Griffith said comments made by President Trump about cutting off funding to the United States Post Office made him cringe.
Speaking to the Martinsville-Henry County Chamber of Commerce via Zoom Friday morning, Griffith (R-Salem), whose Ninth Congressional District includes the western part of Henry County, Martinsville and Patrick County, admitted that although mail-in balloting made him nervous, it was a state decision and not his call.
"I did cringe when the president tied those together," Griffith said. "The post office needs to be able to handle it."
Trump told Fox Business News in an interview Thursday morning that he wanted to stop funding the USPS in order to limit its ability to process mail-in ballots in the election this November.
By Thursday afternoon Trump said that, although he would not veto a coronavirus relief bill that included support for the postal service, he maintained voting by mail would compromise the integrity of the 2020 election.
"We want people to vote, but we want people to vote so when they vote it means one vote," Trump said. "I'm not doing this for any reason. ... I just want an accurate vote."
Griffith said he is against a post office bill being a part of a proposed coronavirus relief bill but that he supports reform of the postal service across the board.
"There are lots of issues," Griffith said. "Because of a 2006 law, pensions are paid out for 75 years, even for a first-year employee - it's extremely expensive."
The U.S. Government Accountability Office notes that the USPS has "missed $48.2 billion in required payments for postal retiree health and pension benefits as of Sept. 30, 2018, leading to projections that the pension fund would go broke by 2030.
If the pension fund were to run out of money, the GAO says the law would require the USPS to make the payment necessary to cover its share of health benefits premiums for postal retirees, but "current law does not address what would happen if the USPS misses those payments."
The U.S. GAO has labeled the viability of the USPS as "high risk" because it "cannot fund its current level of services and financial obligations from its revenues."
Among the challenges listed by the U.S.GAO is the USPS's deteriorating financial condition having lost $69 billion over the past 11 years - including $3.9 billion in 2018. Unfunded liabilities and debt were at $143 billion in 2018, twice its annual revenue.
Another trend that continues to decline is the volume of First-Class Mail, something Griffith said could be partially repaired by mail-in ballots.
"It maybe a godsend," said Griffith. "We do need a postal reform bill."
Trump called an influx of money now to repair the finances of the USPS "election money."
"Now they need that money in order to have the post office work so it can take all of these millions and millions of ballots," said Trump. "But if they don't get it, that means you can't have universal mail-in voting because they're not equipped to have it."
Martinsville General Registrar and Director of Elections Cindy Barbour says there are also election law changes that went into effect in Virginia in July.
Acceptable forms of a valid ID will now include a copy of a current utility bill, bank statement, government check, or other government document containing the name and address of the voter.
A reason is no longer required for a qualified voter to vote absentee.
In order to vote by mail, a voter may submit an application online or download a form to complete and mail at vote.elections.virginia.gov or you may request an application by mail from your elections and voter registration office.
The new deadline to submit an application to vote by mail is on the second Friday before election day or 11 days before election day. Previously it was seven days prior to election day.
You can also vote absentee in person 45 days before the election and up to two Saturdays before election day.
Barbour expects numbers to be doubled or even tripled for this year's election due to voting by mail and other absentee options.
In the last two previous election years, Martinsville had 655 absentee votes in 2012 with a 68% voter turnout and 579 absentee votes in 2016 with a 66% voter turnout.
So far, Barbour says her office has received about 300 vote by mail applications.
Trump claimed on Thursday that mail-in voting will lead to rampant fraud and could even be to his advantage.
Said Griffith: "It's one of those things - mail-in balloting is important and I'm worried, but it is a state of Virginia decision."
Elections/Voter Registration Offices are always in need of Officers of Elections, anyone interested in working at the polls on election day is encouraged to contact your local office for more information:
Martinsville, 276-403-5122
Henry County, 276-634-4697
Patrick County, 276-694-7206
Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 236. Follow him @billdwyatt
