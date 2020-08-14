Rep. Griffith: Trump's comment about USPS funding made him 'cringe'

Trump called an influx of money now to repair the finances of the USPS "election money."

"Now they need that money in order to have the post office work so it can take all of these millions and millions of ballots," said Trump. "But if they don't get it, that means you can't have universal mail-in voting because they're not equipped to have it."

Martinsville General Registrar and Director of Elections Cindy Barbour says there are also election law changes that went into effect in Virginia in July.

Acceptable forms of a valid ID will now include a copy of a current utility bill, bank statement, government check, or other government document containing the name and address of the voter.

A reason is no longer required for a qualified voter to vote absentee.

In order to vote by mail, a voter may submit an application online or download a form to complete and mail at vote.elections.virginia.gov or you may request an application by mail from your elections and voter registration office.

The new deadline to submit an application to vote by mail is on the second Friday before election day or 11 days before election day. Previously it was seven days prior to election day.