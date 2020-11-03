Republicans dominate Henry and Patrick counties

Republicans dominated the voting in Henry and Patrick counties in their races for president, U.S. Senate and in the 5th Congressional District.

President Donald Trump earned roughly 22,500 out of the roughly 33,500 votes cast in a dominant victory over Democrat Joe Biden, the former vice president.

Similarly Republican challenger Daniel Gage had a significant margin over incumbent Democrat Sen. Mark Warner, even though Warner was declared the winner by The Associated Press just after the polls closed.

And Republican Bob Good carried his eight precincts in eastern Henry County in his race against Democrat Cameron Webb in the 5th Congressional District.

No results were available for Martinsville as of 9 p.m. Tuesday night, and other than Warner, no other winners had been declared statewid.

Trump received 63% of the vote in 24 of 25 precincts reporting in Henry County. In Patrick County, his number was 78%, with all precincts reporting.

In 2016, Trump received 66% of the vote in Henry County, 6,000 more votes than Democrat Hillary Clinton out of 17,000 cast. In Martinsville City, Clinton received 59% of the vote, 3,533 votes out of 5,900 votes cast. In Patrick County, Trump received 75% of the vote, 6,454 votes out of 8,500 cast.