Republicans dominate Henry and Patrick counties

Republicans dominated the voting in Henry and Patrick counties in their races for president, U.S. Senate and in the 5th Congressional District.
President Donald Trump earned roughly 22,500 out of the roughly 33,500 votes cast in a dominant victory over Democrat Joe Biden, the former vice president.
Similarly Republican challenger Daniel Gage had a significant margin over incumbent Democrat Sen. Mark Warner, even though Warner was declared the winner by The Associated Press just after the polls closed.
And Republican Bob Good carried his eight precincts in eastern Henry County in his race against Democrat Cameron Webb in the 5th Congressional District.
No results were available for Martinsville as of 9 p.m. Tuesday night, and other than Warner, no other winners had been declared statewid.
Trump received 63% of the vote in 24 of 25 precincts reporting in Henry County. In Patrick County, his number was 78%, with all precincts reporting.
In 2016, Trump received 66% of the vote in Henry County, 6,000 more votes than Democrat Hillary Clinton out of 17,000 cast. In Martinsville City, Clinton received 59% of the vote, 3,533 votes out of 5,900 votes cast. In Patrick County, Trump received 75% of the vote, 6,454 votes out of 8,500 cast.
As of early evening Biden was expected to win Virginia, where Hillary Clinton took 49.75% in 2016.
Good got off to a significant early lead in race of newcomers in the 5th Congressional District.
Good received 55% of the vote in Henry County (3,949 out of just over 7,000 votes) among in-person votes, however Webb received 58% of the absentee votes (2,247 votes out of 3,800).
Good won overwhelmingly in Axton (70% of the vote), Irisburg (72.9% of the vote), Mount Olivet (67%) and Ridgeway (78%).
Republicans have won elections in Virginia’s 5th District the past five elections. The last Democrat to hold the seat was Tom Perriello in 2008.
During the last 5th district election in 2018, Republican Denver Riggleman defeated Democrat Leslie Cockburn, with 53% of the vote. Riggleman received 165,000 of 310,000 votes cast.
Republican Morgan Griffith, who represents Patrick County, Martinsville and most of Henry County, first was elected representative of the 9th Congressional District in 2011, and has won re-election four times since.
Griffith ran unopposed in this year’s election. He received 88% of the vote in Patrick County, with 11% (983 votes) going to write-in candidates.
In 2018, his last year of re-election, Griffith won the 9th District after receiving 65% of the vote.
Warner was first elected as a state senator in Virginia in 2008. In 2014, his last time running of re-election, Warner received 49% of the statewide vote.
Warner’s Republican opponent this year, Gade, received 73.5% of the vote in Patrick County, and 57% of the vote in Henry County.
