Reversion becomes hot topic in Collinsville District

Palmer said there were several legal issues brought to the attention of the Commission on Local Governments, one in particular was an argument presented by Martinsville Circuit Court Clerk Ashby Pritchett about the legality of dissolving the Martinsville School System.

"It was made very clear that this may be an unconstitutional act, and that the city and the county may be in violation of the 'Dillon Rule' [about school district merger]," Palmer said. "I think it is a shame that neither Henry County or the city of Martinsville has involved either school board about this matter.

"I mean, aren't our children our greatest asset?"

But Bryant said even though he would "love to see the city school board confront City Council," he had just learned earlier in the day that the school board has no legal standing.

"What I've learned is when the city reverts, the school system stops, and that means there is no more school system," Bryant said. "City Council makes the decision, and then it's done away with, and they [Martinsville School Board] don't have any input on it."

Palmer said watching the attorneys for the city and the county appeared to him as if they were "getting along way too well" and seemed as if "they are best friends."