Reversion deal leaves Henry County supervisors 'emotional' as discussions about the effects focus on the future of Martinsville High School

Four of the six members of the Henry County Board of Supervisors voted for a memorandum of understanding regarding Martinsville's reversion even though not one of them supports reversion.
It’s a classic case of the “lesser of two evils” for the decision-makers in Henry County and when asked to speak about it, every supervisor on the board made his or her stance clear.
“This memorandum of understanding is the best we can hope for to lessen the pain because years of court battles will be very time consuming for our employees and extremely costly for our taxpayers,” Horsepasture District Supervisor and Vice Chair Debra Buchanan said. “I am confident that this reversion is not in the best financial interest for the citizens of Henry County.”
Even so, Buchanan voted against the MOU at Wednesday night's joint meeting, and so did Collinsville District Supervisor Joe Bryant, who is running for re-election this year. Jim Adams, David Martin, Tommy Slaughter and Ryan Zehr voted for it.
“I voted against - I’m not for it,” Bryant said. “I wasn’t for reversion when I first come on the board some 11-plus years ago and the city was talking about it.
“They’ve been talking about it forever.”
Bryant said it has been obvious to him since he was first elected that a reversion by Martinsville from a city to a town would result in one certainty for Henry County residents and businesses: higher taxes.
“The county has no say so in the city reverting to a town,” Bryant said. “The citizens of Henry County and especially the citizens of the city need to stand up now and say, ‘Look, either I’m for this or I’m not for this.’”
Then Bryant turned to a subject that might be a hot button for many otherwise apathetic city residents: Martinsville High School.
“Let’s go back, in 2000 I think it was, when they closed Laurel Park [High School] and Fieldale-Collinsville [High School],” Bryant said. “They closed them because they lacked funding and so forth.
“I think it’s like 480 [students] in the Martinsville City [High School], and to keep a huge high school like that open, it’s not feasible. We can outsource those students to Bassett High School and Magna Vista [High School] and have the space for them.”
No decisions
Bryant admitted the Board of Supervisors has no direct authority over the schools, but the board does provide school funding.
“It’s up to Ms. [Sandy] Strayer, the school superintendent, and her members of the board to see if they want to keep the [Martinsville] high school open or keep the building and use the building for something else.”
Henry County Public Schools Director of Communications Monica Hatchett said it was too early to make any recommendations regarding facilities or programs. “Our board focuses on what is best for students at the center of every decision they make,” she said.
“Collaboration with families and members of the school community is critical for us, and, in that vein, we have added a page to our website so that we can add information as it is shared with us or as decisions are made during the process, so that our school community has access to information as we progress,” Hatchett said. “As always, we welcome community input and feedback - this can be done through traditional methods, such as phone calls and emails, or by using the feedback tab on our website."
The MOU states that Martinsville will convey to Henry County the title to Albert Harris Elementary, Martinsville Middle School and Martinsville High School with the understanding that the Martinsville High Auditorium, the largest in the area, will continue to be made available “for use for regional civic purposes.”
Other school properties will remain owned by the city but will be used for other purposes. Druid Hills Elementary, known now as the school board office, either would be used for veterans services or “a taxable purpose.”
Patrick Henry Elementary and Clearview Early Learning Center also are to be used for “a taxable purpose,” and if not, the property will be conveyed over to the county.
“I don’t think the county will be so petty as to close the most central high school in Martinsville and Henry County,” City Council member Danny Turner said.
'Will they be punitive?'
The MOU, produced as a result of two days of mediation, includes a requirement that Martinsville and Henry County jointly apply to The Harvest Foundation to fund a comprehensive study of the consolidated school system to determine what arrangement will be most efficient and least expensive while being sensitive to “racial and economic equity.”
The Virginia Department of Education and Board of Education will be invited to participate in that study.
“Our memorandum of understanding calls for a comprehensive school study, and I think it’s premature for anyone to make any comment with regards to what’s going to happen until after that study is done,” Martinsville Mayor Kathy Lawson said. “It’s premature, and it’s people just running their mouth.”
Martinsville Vice Mayor Jennifer Bowles said she hoped Henry County didn’t use Martinsville High School as a way of getting back at the city for forcing reversion on them.
“I’m very concerned, based on their sentiment, will they really do what’s in the best benefit of all or will they be punitive towards us?” Bowles said. “There was a lot of emphasis placed on our high school.
“The Henry County Board of Supervisors doesn’t have any control over what happens for the high school, that’s the school board, so are they going to do things to try and influence the school board to close down our school?”
Iriswood District Supervisor David Martin, who was a school superintendent for 20 years, said consolidation of the schools in an amicable way could have prevented reversion.
“It is unimaginable to me that five individuals in less than a minute vote could impact the financial wellbeing for 64,000 individuals,” Martin said. “This state-designed process is akin to having our hands tied behind our backs and walking into a dark room and expecting a positive outcome for our citizenry.”
Henry County Administrator Tim Hall said the process was hard to swallow for Henry County.
“It’s an emotional issue,” Hall said. “The process is shoved down the people’s throats.
“We tried legislatively for many years to get that adjusted and never got anywhere.”
Lawson said she could empathize with the county’s position.
“If I was sitting in their shoes, I might be a little upset too,” Lawson said. But “we’ve got a process, and we’re going through the process.”
Said Buchanan: “As for city employees, teachers, school employees, law enforcement, constitutional officers, those people that have dedicated their working life to help make Martinsville city a better place, what about them?
“Now that City Council has chosen to begin the reversion process, do not forget what’s good for Henry County is good for the citizens of Martinsville."
