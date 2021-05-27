Reversion deal leaves Henry County supervisors 'emotional' as discussions about the effects focus on the future of Martinsville High School

“Collaboration with families and members of the school community is critical for us, and, in that vein, we have added a page to our website so that we can add information as it is shared with us or as decisions are made during the process, so that our school community has access to information as we progress,” Hatchett said. “As always, we welcome community input and feedback - this can be done through traditional methods, such as phone calls and emails, or by using the feedback tab on our website."

The MOU states that Martinsville will convey to Henry County the title to Albert Harris Elementary, Martinsville Middle School and Martinsville High School with the understanding that the Martinsville High Auditorium, the largest in the area, will continue to be made available “for use for regional civic purposes.”

Other school properties will remain owned by the city but will be used for other purposes. Druid Hills Elementary, known now as the school board office, either would be used for veterans services or “a taxable purpose.”

Patrick Henry Elementary and Clearview Early Learning Center also are to be used for “a taxable purpose,” and if not, the property will be conveyed over to the county.