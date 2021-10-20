Reversion is "confusing to the general public"

"We anticipate the three-judge panel will be set in mid-December or January and when they issue their decision the city has 21 days to say 'we want to continue or not,'" Hall said. "This is a very difficult process and costly."

To Henry County residents, Hall said, financial experts in Richmond have estimated a real estate increase of 55.5 cents per $100 of assessed value to 63.5 cents.

"That's a huge lift for us. It's more than a 10% tax increase," said Hall.

It also makes the assumption that the entire cost of reversion be paid through real estate taxes, something Hall admitted will likely be shared among other revenue options.

Although the costs to run Martinsville as a town would be considerably less than they are as a city, the financial experts employed by the city have recommended a reduction in tax to its businesses and residents be only enough to make a new combined tax with the county equal to the current city rate set at $1.0621 per $100 of assessed value.

If the new town council adopts the recommendation, the town would see a boon in financial revenue while residents and businesses would not benefit directly in those savings.

The next step in the reversion process is scheduled for Tuesday at 7 p.m. when the Martinsville City Council will hold a public hearing on the voluntary settlement agreement between Martinsville and Henry County, after which Council will consider for passage of an ordinance to approve the agreement and then petition an appropriate circuit court to affirm and validate the agreement.

