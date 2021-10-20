Reversion is "confusing to the general public"

At first glance, the reversion of Martinsville to a town in Henry County might be seem simple, Henry County Administrator Tim Hall says, but the more you talk about it, the more complicated it gets.
"It's confusing to the general public," said Hall, speaking before a group of about half a dozen citizens at a Horsepasture community meeting Tuesday night. "Here's a quick primer: The code of Virginia does not allow counties to have input on reversion and encourages cities to revert to towns due to the archaic system with independent cities. We're the only state that does it that way."
Virginia is divided into 95 counties and within their geographic borders are 36 independent cities. Since the 2000 census only two cities, Clifton Forge and Bedford, have availed themselves of a process that forces the counties that surround them to share in the cost of government operations while those counties are then authorized to tax the new town residents for some of the increased costs.
In theory, the reduction in costs to the town residents will result in a town tax much less than the former city tax.
"The governing body of the city can vote to revert without demand for a referendum or county input," Hall said. "All we can do is try to mitigate the impact to the county."
Hall told the group that the Commission on Local Government (COLG) issued its decision last Friday regarding a voluntary settlement agreement between Martinsville and Henry County.
"The COLG voted to approve the agreement," said Hall. "The commission also made recommendations and approved the document as presented. A creation of a three-judge panel will provide the final adjudication of this issue."
Before a panel is assembled, both the City and the County are required to hold public hearings on the recommendation from the COLG.
"A public hearing will be held next Tuesday in the city," Hall said. "We haven't set ours yet. Outside council will appear at our next meeting to advise [us] and we will likely have a date [for a public hearing] in November."
Martinsville had asked for July 1, 2022, as the effective date for reversion, and Henry County wanted to push the date to July 1, 2024.
The COLG recommended a compromise and suggested July 1, 2023, be the date the City of Martinsville becomes a town, citing that the largest reversion in the history of Virginia would indeed take time, but recognizing the financial stress realized by Martinsville hastens the need for the date to be as soon as reasonably possible.
"Putting two large families together that fast would have been a recipe for disaster," said Hall. "We would have done it, but it would have been a colossal failure."
Hall pointed out that the COLG approved the voluntary settlement agreement as it was written and then offered recommendations, but it did not mandate its suggestions.
"We anticipate the three-judge panel will be set in mid-December or January and when they issue their decision the city has 21 days to say 'we want to continue or not,'" Hall said. "This is a very difficult process and costly."
To Henry County residents, Hall said, financial experts in Richmond have estimated a real estate increase of 55.5 cents per $100 of assessed value to 63.5 cents.
"That's a huge lift for us. It's more than a 10% tax increase," said Hall.
It also makes the assumption that the entire cost of reversion be paid through real estate taxes, something Hall admitted will likely be shared among other revenue options.
Although the costs to run Martinsville as a town would be considerably less than they are as a city, the financial experts employed by the city have recommended a reduction in tax to its businesses and residents be only enough to make a new combined tax with the county equal to the current city rate set at $1.0621 per $100 of assessed value.
If the new town council adopts the recommendation, the town would see a boon in financial revenue while residents and businesses would not benefit directly in those savings.
The next step in the reversion process is scheduled for Tuesday at 7 p.m. when the Martinsville City Council will hold a public hearing on the voluntary settlement agreement between Martinsville and Henry County, after which Council will consider for passage of an ordinance to approve the agreement and then petition an appropriate circuit court to affirm and validate the agreement.
