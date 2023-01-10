 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured urgent breaking

Reversion terminated in predictable 3 to 2 vote

  • 0
reversion crowd

A standing room only crowd attended Tuesday’s Martinsville City Council meeting, where the first item on the agenda was a resolution ending reversion.

 Holly Kozelsky

A standing-room only crowd applauded loudly at 7:30 Tuesday night when Martinsville City Council voted 3 to 2 to end reversion.

Council member Tammy Lawson read the resolution stopping reversion.

Before she did, though, she shared some personal thoughts: “Since being elected two years ago ... I fought hard against the process of reversion for our city.

“I wanted to bring to light what was actually happening, what the implications of those things were and the total impact to our community.

“Many have told me, I must admit, they thought I was a lone wolf up here, and I can tell you, I did feel that way a couple of times. However, I’ve come to the realization that” she was not alone in her mission, because a great many citizens “from all parts of our city” encouraged her.

People are also reading…

Martinsville City Council voted unanimously on Dec. 10, 2019, to authorize the initiation of reversion, Pearson read from the resolution.

“A majority of Council now believes the reversion process should be stopped,” she read.

Then she made a motion to adopt the resolution, and new Council member Aaron Rawls seconded it.

Incumbent Kathy Lawson read a letter asking that more consideration be given, and incumbent Chad Martin said citizens should have a chance to comment on it.

Pearson, Rawls and Mayor LC Jones voted to accept the resolution ending reversion, and incumbents Martin and Lawson voted against it.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

This comet will appear for the first time in 50,000 years

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert