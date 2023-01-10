Reversion terminated in predictable 3 to 2 vote

A standing-room only crowd applauded loudly at 7:30 Tuesday night when Martinsville City Council voted 3 to 2 to end reversion.

Council member Tammy Lawson read the resolution stopping reversion.

Before she did, though, she shared some personal thoughts: “Since being elected two years ago ... I fought hard against the process of reversion for our city.

“I wanted to bring to light what was actually happening, what the implications of those things were and the total impact to our community.

“Many have told me, I must admit, they thought I was a lone wolf up here, and I can tell you, I did feel that way a couple of times. However, I’ve come to the realization that” she was not alone in her mission, because a great many citizens “from all parts of our city” encouraged her.

Martinsville City Council voted unanimously on Dec. 10, 2019, to authorize the initiation of reversion, Pearson read from the resolution.

“A majority of Council now believes the reversion process should be stopped,” she read.

Then she made a motion to adopt the resolution, and new Council member Aaron Rawls seconded it.

Incumbent Kathy Lawson read a letter asking that more consideration be given, and incumbent Chad Martin said citizens should have a chance to comment on it.

Pearson, Rawls and Mayor LC Jones voted to accept the resolution ending reversion, and incumbents Martin and Lawson voted against it.