Secondary 6-year road plan includes lots of maintenance projects in the county

Virginia Department of Transportation Resident Engineer Lisa Hughes provided an update on the state's 6-year secondary road plan to the Henry County Board of Supervisors during its meeting Tuesday night.

She then made herself available in an open-format public hearing for anyone wanting to comment or ask questions, but no one attended the session set aside in a separate meeting room.

Hughes said that, with the summer season approaching, there was a lot of maintenance work currently going on, and more being planned.

“We have a lot of secondary paving starting in mid-July,” Hughes said. “We’re busy as typical this time of year.”

College Drive, Stultz Road, Commonwealth Boulevard, Lee Ford Camp Road, Bassett Heights, Henry Street, and Rives Road were among the streets mentioned as being on the immediate paving list.

“Next on the list is a pipe at Yeatts Road,” Hughes said. “We will get to that this year.”

Wedging along Joseph Martin Highway is planned in order to make the road safer for pedestrians.

“A lot of people walk that road, and we want to keep them out of it, so they’re safe,” she said.