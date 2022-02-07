Senate bill that puts reversion to a vote passes out of committee

The bill that would put to a vote the matter of Martinsville reverting from a city to a town has passed out of committee and now heads to the full Virginia Senate.

The Senate Committee on Local Government approved Senate bill 85 by a 9-5 vote Monday morning after an impassioned address to the committee members by its patron, Sen. Bill Stanley (R-Moneta).

Just last week, a companion bill filed by Del. Danny Marshall (R-Danville) passed the House 89-11.

"I've visited family and practiced law in Martinsville," Stanley said. "It is a wonderful place with incredible people who do great things. It fought through NAFTA and CAFTA and the spirit of the people have never given up and never given in and continue to fight for their city."

Stanley said the economic fortunes of a once thriving Martinsville are being depleted, and Martinsville City Council has responded by pursuing reversion.

"Let the people decide," said Stanley. "The people who fought through the good and the bad, those that came to a public hearing spoke against reversion, but they were ignored."

Stanley pointed out that no citizenss committees were ever formed, Council met with school officials only once during the process and if Martinsville becomes a town the Martinsville High School will close and become a part of history.

"My father used to say, 'When I want your opinion I will give it to you,'" Stanley said. "The people have had no input and have been left out. I don't want my Martinsville High School sweatshirt to be a part of history."

Stanley noted that Martinsville was a minority city in Virginia, and Martinsville pastors and activists had approached him about sponsoring a bill that would put the question of Martinsville becoming a town to a vote by referendum.

Martinsville Commissioner of Revenue Ruth Easley, who also spoke before committee members in the House, told the Senate committee members there were inconsistencies in the reversion process that have never been addressed.

"Our constituents have not been heard," said Easley. "This won't kill reversion, but it allows citizens to have a vote."

Henry County Administrator Tim Hall spoke to the committee virtually, as did First Baptist Church East Martinsville Pastor Charles Whitfield, former Martinsville school board member Lawrence Mitchell and council member Tammy Pearson, all asking for the bill's support among committee members.

City Attorney and Assistant City Manager Eric Monday took the lead among those who were opposed to the bill.

"We have had ongoing litigation since August of 2020 and the legal structure for this has been in place for 40 years," said Monday. "Henry County seeks a legislative fix, and we ask that you not inject your finger on something that is in litigation."

Monday advised the committee members that City Council has already voted to proceed with a contested reversion and the pleadings to do so have been filed with the court.

"This is fundamentally a local dispute," said Monday.

Sen. Lionel Spruill (D-Chesapeake), who serves on the Local Government Committee, asked Monday several times why the citizens of Martinsville should not be allowed to vote on reversion by referendum.

"You're ducking my question," said Spruill. "Why not allow the citizens to vote in referendum?"

Monday told Spruill that the city hadn't called for a referendum because there was no law that required it.

"I'm against the bill," said Vice Mayor Jennifer Bowles via Zoom. "The Henry County Board of Supervisors wants to prevent Black people on their board."

"This started in 2017, and there was citizen input," said former Martinsville mayor Gene Teague, also speaking via Zoom. "This change in the process should not occur."

Mayor Kathy Lawson was present in the committee room and spoke last.

"Henry County is trying to prevent this," said Lawson. "There is a small group trying to change the law only to Martinsville. It's bad politics and worse public policy. Henry County wants new rules for Martinsville only, and it's not right.

"The Commission on Local Government made their ruling that it was in the best interest to Martinsville, Henry County and the Commonwealth of Virginia. We have complied with this process and exceeded the requirements. We have followed the rule of law and we ask you to vote 'no.'"

The members voted 9-5 to approve the bill out of committee, with seven Republicans and two Democrats voting for the bill and five Democrats voting against it.

The bill will likely get its first reading on the Senate floor on Tuesday with a final vote on Thursday.

Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 2360. Follow him @billdwyatt.

