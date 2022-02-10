Senate passes reversion bill requiring vote in November

The Senate passed a bill on Thursday that will require the voters in Martinsville to approve by referendum a decision by City Council to revert from a city to a town.

Senate Bill 85, sponsored by Sen. Bill Stanley (R-Moneta), passed 32-8, achieving the required super majority on the Senate floor Thursday afternoon setting the stage for the question: "Shall the City of Martinsville become a town?" to be added to the ballot in November.

"Let the people decide," Stanley said on the Senate floor to the other 39 members before the vote that approved the measure. "In 2006 this City Council passed a resolution that promised not to revert or take the first step without a referendum. They never retracted that promise, a promise owed to the citizens of Martinsville, and they come to you asking that the promise be honored."

Sen. Creigh Deeds (D-Bath) spoke in opposition to the bill, as did Sen. Jeremy McPike (D-Prince William), without success.

"This process is already laid out, and now there are underlying trust issues," said McPike. "Henry County has already approved the various memorandums of understanding and this is nothing but an 11th-hour stall tactic."

Stanley responded by explaining that Henry County had not asked him to pursue a bill requiring the referendum and would have refused had they done so.

"A faith-based group, activists and Naomi Hodge-Muse, president of the Martinsville-Henry County NAACP and a member of the Board of Directors of the New College Institute, asked me and they deserve it," said Stanley. "Democracy is never a waste of time."

A companion bill, sponsored by Del. Danny Marshall (R-Danville), has already passed the House by a vote of 87-13 last week.

As if anticipating defeat, the City of Martinsville issued a statement in response to Stanley's bill on Tuesday saying that the City would continue to follow the laws governing how a city becomes a town.

"City Council began this process confident that reversion will result in the best possible future for Martinsville's citizens," the statement said. "A single school system for our region, and elimination of duplicative functions such as jails, courts, and the independent constitutional offices of Commissioner of Revenue, Sheriff, Treasurer, Commonwealth's Attorney and Court Clerk, will result in a lower tax burden upon Martinsville's citizens and businesses, and will enable improved services such as public safety, utilities and infrastructure, economic development, and citywide property improvement."

After Henry County officials said they learned of Stanley's and Marshall's bills, they invited the City to share with them in a joint resolution of support for the legislator's efforts, but the City declined.

Instead, Mayor Kathy Lawson described Henry County's offer as a "baseball bat" with the purpose of stopping the City's reversion efforts.

"The City remains confident that reversion is in the best interests of Martinsville's citizens and Martinsville's future success – better and more efficient government at a significantly lower cost to our citizens," the City's statement said.

Deeds and Morrissey alluded to the possible costs associated with campaigns both for and against reversion leading up to a referendum vote in November when, in the end, reversion will still be "inevitable," said Deeds.

The City's response reminded the stakeholders in the process that the Virginia Commission on Local Government issued a final report concluding that "reversion is in the best interest of the City of Martinsville, the best interest of Henry County and the best interest of the Commonwealth."

Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 2360. Follow him @billdwyatt.

