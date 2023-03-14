The Patrick County Board of Supervisors heard the concerns of residents at a regular meeting Monday night about the possible construction of solar farms in Patrick County.

Last week, Geri Hazelwood abruptly resigned as the administrator of Patrick County at the same time it was discovered her signature was on the approval of a solar project that may not have passed through the proper channels.

Patrick County Planning Commission Vice Chair Kurt Bozenmayer, who was at the meeting Monday night, told the Bulletin the commission oversaw the creation of a solar farm ordinance while believing there were no applications on file for solar construction in the County.

Jane Fulk, a citizen-at-large member of the commission said part of the problem came down to someone's negligence.

"I want to request that all correspondence be sent to the chairman of the Planning Commission," said Fulk to the Board of Supervisors. "It goes through the administration process and it needs to be sent to the chairman of the planning commission, because we haven't been getting a lot of it."

Tourism Coordinator James Houchins reminded the board that solar panels are scenic eyesores.

"Don't mess up the scenic views with whatever you do on solar," Houchins said. "That's what people come here for — the peace and tranquility."

Jamie Clark said he is a resident of South Mayo Drive and is concerned about recent events and how those events may affect him and his neighbors.

"It appears that our former county administrator has signed off on a request to have a solar farm installed on South Mayo Drive in Stuart. Published reports indicate that the document was signed by the former county administrator on Oct. 22, 2021, without being reviewed by the county building inspector and the Planning Commission," Clark said. "Now my neighbors and I are being forced to have another unwanted development in our neighborhood."

Clark said first a local junkyard moved in and now there is a possibility of the construction of a large solar farm that may have not have gone through the proper approval process.

"This isn't the only proposed solar farm that is in the works for Patrick County. In recent days I have learned about two other solar farms that are in the works," Clark said. "Both of these locations are less than five miles from the proposed South Mayo Drive site. The county currently has a cell tower ordinance that regulates the distance between cell towers so that we don't clutter our scenic views with towers and blinking lights. Any future ordinance for solar farms needs to also include this language."

Clark noted that while Patrick County remains one of the few localities in the state that remains without zoning ordinances, the population has decreased by 40 people in the past 40 years.

"The fact is simple: Patrick County just seems to maintain the status quo. We never have had a large scale high-paying employer in the county, and probably never will," Clark said. "Our greatest asset is the views and the scenery. Tourism is going to be the largest economic driver here. If you litter our landscape with solar farms you are taking away from the beauty of Patrick County."

Clark said over the weekend he traveled to the Axton community in Henry County to see for himself what a solar project looks like. He took pictures and provided copies to each member of the board.

"I can assure you that no tourist wants to come here to look at solar panels. As a citizen and voter in Patrick County, I urge you to ask the Planning Commission to consider some type of zoning ordinance to protect the beauty of our county," Clark said. "It doesn't have to be super-restrictive, but at least separate residential areas from commercial areas. The town of Stuart currently has zoning and rarely do you hear citizens having problems."

Said Mary Beth Clement of the Blue Ridge District: "I'm very glad citizens are speaking up. The [solar] company's motive is money, not green energy. The solar LLCs are predators. It's a confusing puzzle who owns all of these LLCs. You should require them to disclose their true identity."

In other matters, the board:

Heard an update regarding the Chamber of Commerce from Executive Director Rebecca Adcock.

Heard an update regarding tourism from Houchins.

Recognized Travis Murphy, Patrick County's new recreation director, who will begin his duties in that capacity on Monday.

Scheduled a public hearing on March 29 on a proposed school bus video surveillance ordinance. Patrick County Public Schools Superintendent Jason Wood said, with approval, cameras will be installed at the stop-arm mounted on the front of each school bus.

Scheduled a public hearing for March 29 on an unchanged proposed tax rate of 73 cents per $100 of assessed value for the FY 2023/24.

Scheduled a public hearing for March 29 to repeal the current unenforceable solar ordinance.

Approved the purchase of various EMS equipment to various rescue squads within the County.