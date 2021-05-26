Stimulus will bring extra millions to Martinsville

The newest version of the CARES Act is the American Rescue Plan Act, with $350 billion in additional funding for state and local governments.

Henry County Administrator Tim Hall told the Board of Supervisors at a regular meeting on Tuesday that $9.8 million would come to Henry County but that independent cities were the favored recipients in this round of funding.

City Manager Leon Towarnicki confirmed Hall’s comment when he told City Council on Tuesday night that Martinsville would receive between $13 and $14 million.

Ironically, it’s Martinsville’s status as an independent city that qualifies it for additional funding. Martinsville is pursuing reversion in order to change its status to a town.

The money will be paid in two installments, with plans in place of how to spend it by 2024. All dollars must be spent by 2026.

Council member Danny Turner said he hoped the money would be applied to lower the tax rates to residents and business owners in the city.

“I don’t think that’s going to happen,” Towarnicki said. “If something happens and the pandemic comes back, then some of this funding may need to be used for business assistance and utility assistance.”