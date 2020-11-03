Stuart races offer no surprises

Voting for Stuart town offices went as expected, considering there were no challengers: K. Ray Weiland remains the mayor, and John M. "Mac" Deekens and Erica L. Cipko were elected to the town council.
By 8:26 p.m. Tuesday, all 14 Patrick County precincts had reported.
Weiland received 471 votes, giving him 65% of the precinct, and 252 votes went to write-in candidates, with 35% of the votes.
For town council, Deekens took in 38% of the votes with 357 votes; Cipko received 35% of the votes with 331 votes; and 252 votes were cast for write-in candidates. Deekens was running as an incumbent, and Cipko is new to the town council.
In the presidential race, incumbent Republican President Donald Trump took the lead with 78% of the votes, and challenger Democrat Joe Biden received 20%. Libertarian Jo Jorgensen received 1%, and 24 people voted for write-in candidates.
In the race for Senate, Republican Daniel Gade led the way with 74% of votes, followed by Democrat Mark Warner at 25% and 167 write-in candidates taking the rest of the votes.
For House of Representatives, Morgan Griffith took in 89% of the votes, and the rest went to write-in candidates.
For Constitutional Amendment #1, to create a redistricting commission, 62% of voters voted yes, and 38% voted no.
For Constitutional Amendment #2, to allow a disabled veteran to be exempt from vehicle tax, 87% voted yes, and 13% voted no.
Patrick County voters also authorized a sales tax increase of up to pay for school improvements, with 55% supporting the idea.
Holly Kozelsky reports for the Martinsville Bulletin. She can be reached at holly.kozelsky@martinsvillebulletin.com
