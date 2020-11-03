 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Stuart races offer no surprises
0 comments
editor's pick top story
ELECTION 2020: Stuart Town Council

Stuart races offer no surprises

{{featured_button_text}}
Mac Deekens

Deekens

 PHOTO SUBMITTED

Voting for Stuart town offices went as expected, considering there were no challengers: K. Ray Weiland remains the mayor, and John M. "Mac" Deekens and Erica L. Cipko were elected to the town council.

By 8:26 p.m. Tuesday, all 14 Patrick County precincts had reported.

Weiland received 471 votes, giving him 65% of the precinct, and 252 votes went to write-in candidates, with 35% of the votes.

For town council, Deekens took in 38% of the votes with 357 votes; Cipko received 35% of the votes with 331 votes; and 252 votes were cast for write-in candidates. Deekens was running as an incumbent, and Cipko is new to the town council.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

In the presidential race, incumbent Republican President Donald Trump took the lead with 78% of the votes, and challenger Democrat Joe Biden received 20%. Libertarian Jo Jorgensen received 1%, and 24 people voted for write-in candidates.

In the race for Senate, Republican Daniel Gade led the way with 74% of votes, followed by Democrat Mark Warner at 25% and 167 write-in candidates taking the rest of the votes.

For House of Representatives, Morgan Griffith took in 89% of the votes, and the rest went to write-in candidates.

For Constitutional Amendment #1, to create a redistricting commission, 62% of voters voted yes, and 38% voted no.

For Constitutional Amendment #2, to allow a disabled veteran to be exempt from vehicle tax, 87% voted yes, and 13% voted no.

Patrick County voters also authorized a sales tax increase of up to pay for school improvements, with 55% supporting the idea.

+2 
Erica Cipko

Cipko

 PHOTO SUBMITTED
+2 
K. Ray Weiland

Weiland

 PHOTO SUBMITTED

Holly Kozelsky reports for the Martinsville Bulletin. She can be reached at holly.kozelsky@martinsvillebulletin.com

0 comments

Tags

Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert