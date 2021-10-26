Supervisors vote to fund sheriff's pay raises request

The Henry County Board of Supervisors voted to address Sheriff Lane Perry's stated problem of losing deputies and not being able to recruit enough new ones by agreeing to increase their pay by $2 per hour with American Recovery Plan Act (ARPA) funds.

Henry County Administrator Tim Hall told the board the money may be used for hazard-pay allocations for law enforcement and public safety personnel, and so the board approved the increase to include public safety staff as well.

The cost will be about $1.1 million, and the board will have to reconcile the increase from that point forward with a regular source of revenue if it is to be continued. Hall estimated a hike of 3.9 cents per $1,000 of real estate taxes would be needed to sustain the increase.

"We've had one of our deputies to come back," said Perry at a regular meeting of the Henry County board of supervisors Tuesday afternoon. "We have a good community. Despite how it looks, we have a low rate of violence.

"I thank you for your support and the recognition."

Collinsville District Supervisor Joe Bryant told Perry and other officers in the Summerlin Room at the Henry County Administration Building that the request took the board members some time to consider.