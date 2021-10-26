Supervisors vote to fund sheriff's pay raises request

The Henry County Board of Supervisors voted to address Sheriff Lane Perry's stated problem of losing deputies and not being able to recruit enough new ones by agreeing to increase their pay by $2 per hour with American Recovery Plan Act (ARPA) funds.
Henry County Administrator Tim Hall told the board the money may be used for hazard-pay allocations for law enforcement and public safety personnel, and so the board approved the increase to include public safety staff as well.
The cost will be about $1.1 million, and the board will have to reconcile the increase from that point forward with a regular source of revenue if it is to be continued. Hall estimated a hike of 3.9 cents per $1,000 of real estate taxes would be needed to sustain the increase.
"We've had one of our deputies to come back," said Perry at a regular meeting of the Henry County board of supervisors Tuesday afternoon. "We have a good community. Despite how it looks, we have a low rate of violence.
"I thank you for your support and the recognition."
Collinsville District Supervisor Joe Bryant told Perry and other officers in the Summerlin Room at the Henry County Administration Building that the request took the board members some time to consider.
"You didn't hear anyone [on the board] say they wouldn't work this out," said Bryant. "Some of the suggestions I made are the ones you used.
"Everyone knows the difficulties you go through, but sometimes there are tough decisions that's got to be made, and last month was one that we couldn't make rapidly."
Reversion update
On Oct. 15 the Commission on Local Government (COLG) released its report for the Martinsville-Henry County voluntary settlement agreement (VSA) on reversion.
Henry County's outside counsel, Jeremy Carroll, updated the board on the proceedings and the next steps in the process.
"At the end of the day, both communities are facing challenges, but the county is not at the same magnitude as the city," said Carroll. "The effective date was the real crux of the matter, and the Commission seems to have struck a compromise of July 1, 2023."
Carroll said an ordinance to adopt the VSA must be approved by the City and the County, and then a petition would be made to the Henry County Circuit Court, who would notify the Virginia Supreme Court, who would appoint a three-judge panel charged with making a final decision on Martinsville's request to revert from an independent city to a town.
Iriswood District Supervisor David Martin asked Carroll what would happen if the County failed to approve the the ordinance.
"We lose the benefit of the negotiation and you end up with the expense associated with litigation and in the end, reversion will still occur," said Carroll.
Henry County Attorney George Lyle told the board voting against the ordinance would be a mistake.
"We will be better prepared to fight annexation in 10 years than in 2 years," said Lyle. "That why the Board voted to support the VSA."
The City agreed to a 10-year moratorium on annexation of County property as part of the VSA. Without an agreement, reversion provides for only a 2-year moratorium.
"This is probably the best result we could get out of it," Lyle said.
The Board voted to hold a public hearing on the matter at 6 p.m. Nov. 23.
In other matters:
Henry County Treasurer Scott Grindstaff reported that his office has collected 94.6% of personal property taxes and 95.9% of real estate taxes for 2020.
President and CEO of the Martinsville-Henry County Economic Development Commission(EDC) Mark Heath gave an update, in which he noted the EDC handled five third-party requests for information for the month of August. A local and regional grants overview was held Aug. 12 with 26 participants, and the MHC Minority Business Consortium was organized by Rev. Charles Whitfield in an effort to introduce and encourage minority business owners to local business resources and programs people.
Reed Creek District Supervisor Tommy Slaughter and Hall were designated to attend the annual meeting of the Virginia Association of Counties Nov. 14-16.
An additional appropriation of $235,061 was agreed to be made to the Henry County School Board for the Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Program. The funds are provided by the Virginia Department of Education from a United States Department of Agriculture allocation.
The board voted against a motion to provide at $2,000 stipend for certain courthouse staff, namely the employees in the Juvenile and Domestics Relations Court and the General District Court. Martin requested the item be placed on the agenda and asked for a vote on the request, which was seconded by Ridgeway District Supervisor Ryan Zehr.
Approved a legislative agenda for the 2022 Virginia General Assembly to consider. Each year staff and the board of supervisors makes a list of items they would like for the General Assembly to consider.
Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 236. Follow him @billdwyatt.