Take a peek inside the new Henry County Jail and 19 new deputies hired

Henry County Sheriff Lane Perry missed his goal by one with the announcement of 19 new hires.
A $70 million jail is under construction in Henry County, and 70 new deputies will need to be hired to staff the sprawling, 400-bed facility on the former DuPont Campus.
With construction scheduled to be finished in February and inmates moving in by April, Perry had said he wanted 20 new deputies by Sept. 1 and admitted the task would be daunting.
The jail is constructed to house inmates from other overcrowded jails in the area, but the city of Martinsville's ongoing reversion process to a town in Henry County would mean the city and county jails would be combined, too.
The staffing plans were created and funded by the Henry County Board of Supervisors before the city voted late in 2019 to pursue reversion.
"It's getting harder to find qualified applicants," Perry said. "Law enforcement is diverse, demanding and unfairly scrutinized in the last year.
"It [that scrutiny] has had its effect on law enforcement, and we're seeing people leave - young people that don't want to be treated this way."
A new Henry County deputy is paid $37,500, which includes the state-funded portion and a supplement added by the county.
Perry said the pay improves once an officer gets experience and advances within the department, but the "starting pay needs help - it's an important job for society, and when the pay is barely above the poverty level to begin with, it's not very enticing."
Perry said it's not easy finding people with the right skill set to make a career in law enforcement.
"They have to have people skills, good judgment skills, accomplished in conflict resolution and prepared for dangerous situations when they happen," Perry said.
By the time it opens, the new jail will increase the sheriff's office's payroll by about 85 new employees.
"This will be a very good job in the new jail," Perry said. "A lot of things will improve, and we'll be able to take care of the inmates better."
New deputies go through the academy and most will be trained before the jail is open.
