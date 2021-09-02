Take a peek inside the new Henry County Jail and 19 new deputies hired

Henry County Sheriff Lane Perry missed his goal by one with the announcement of 19 new hires.

A $70 million jail is under construction in Henry County, and 70 new deputies will need to be hired to staff the sprawling, 400-bed facility on the former DuPont Campus.

With construction scheduled to be finished in February and inmates moving in by April, Perry had said he wanted 20 new deputies by Sept. 1 and admitted the task would be daunting.

The jail is constructed to house inmates from other overcrowded jails in the area, but the city of Martinsville's ongoing reversion process to a town in Henry County would mean the city and county jails would be combined, too.

The staffing plans were created and funded by the Henry County Board of Supervisors before the city voted late in 2019 to pursue reversion.

"It's getting harder to find qualified applicants," Perry said. "Law enforcement is diverse, demanding and unfairly scrutinized in the last year.

"It [that scrutiny] has had its effect on law enforcement, and we're seeing people leave - young people that don't want to be treated this way."

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}