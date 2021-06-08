 Skip to main content
The doors were open, but no one was there
ELECTION 2021: Primary Day

The doors were open, but no one was there

Behind the scenes ballots: Va. GOP pick their nominees

June primaries in Virginia do not garner much participation. In fact, political experts across the state have been predicting less than 5% of registered voters would turn out on Tuesday to select Democratic nominees for governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general.

Some Republican voters in Henry County and all in Patrick County also had a choice between incumbent Charles Poindexter and attorney Wren Williams in the House of Delegates 9th District.

primary mt olivet ruritan building

A person is seen walking in the Mt. Olivet Ruritan Building on primary day.

Stops at seven precincts in Martinsville and Henry County during the lunch hour on primary day found signs, open doors and poll workers but very few voters.

At Precinct No. 303, the Freedom Baptist Church on Irisburg Road, the news was that the precinct had been moved to The Galilean House of Worship on A.L. Philpott Highway.

There were no signs at the entrance to Freedom Baptist Church indicating the change, and the Henry County registrar's webiste listing all precincts had not been updated. 

At Precinct  No. 304, the Mount Olivet Ruritan Building on Ward Road, there were voting signs and a note on the door identifying the facility as participating in the Democratic Primary.

primary preinct

Entrance to precinct #1 in Martinsville.

Two people were seen going into the building.

Next was Precinct No. 405, the VFW Building on Old Chatham Road. This turned out to be another precinct that had been relocated and not indicated on the Henry County registrar's website listing all precincts.

But there was a sign at the entrance to the VFW Building that indicated the precinct had been relocated just down the road at the Woodland Heights Free Will Baptist Church.

primary woodland heights

Entrance to new relocated precinct at Woodland Heights Free Will Baptist Church on Old Chatham Road.

At Woodland Heights there were signs, and one person was seen driving up the driveway.

From there was a jaunt over to the west side of Martinsville to Precinct No. 1, the Martinsville City Housing Office on Fourth Street.

There were no cars parked in the designated voter parking spaces, and no one was seen at the entrance.

primary rich acres door

Entrance where voting takes place at Rich Acres Elementary School. 

Back south into the county and Precinct No. 601, Rich Acres Elementary School on the Rich Acres School Road found the door to the room where the voting takes place propped open, but again no one was seen going in or out.

Precinct No. 602 at the Rich Acres Fire Station on the Joseph Martin Highway was nearby, and a man there drove up in a truck and asked a reporter if Tuesday was the day to vote and if the fire station was a place to vote.

"I'll be back later then," he said while driving off.

primary sign for new location

Sign indicating the polling location at the VFW Building on the Old Chatham Road had been moved.

Finally, back inside the city limits, Precinct No. 5 is at the Martinsville City Schools Administrative Offices on Indian Trail.

Just as had been seen at other precincts, the entrance door was propped open, but the designated voter parking spaces were empty, and no one was seen entering or exiting.

Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 236. Follow him @billdwyatt.

Election results online

Election returns came in too late for the deadline, but you can find them at www.martinsvillebulletin.com

