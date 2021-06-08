The doors were open, but no one was there

Next was Precinct No. 405, the VFW Building on Old Chatham Road. This turned out to be another precinct that had been relocated and not indicated on the Henry County registrar's website listing all precincts.

But there was a sign at the entrance to the VFW Building that indicated the precinct had been relocated just down the road at the Woodland Heights Free Will Baptist Church.

At Woodland Heights there were signs, and one person was seen driving up the driveway.

From there was a jaunt over to the west side of Martinsville to Precinct No. 1, the Martinsville City Housing Office on Fourth Street.

There were no cars parked in the designated voter parking spaces, and no one was seen at the entrance.

Back south into the county and Precinct No. 601, Rich Acres Elementary School on the Rich Acres School Road found the door to the room where the voting takes place propped open, but again no one was seen going in or out.