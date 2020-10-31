This weekend is crunch time for Martinsville City Council candidates

With Tuesday’s election looming, this weekend qualifies as crunch time for five candidates seeking three seats on Martinsville City Council.

Incumbents Kathy Lawson, Chad Martin and Jim Woods are running against newcomers Nelson Edwards and Tammy Pearson.

On Election Day, registered voters in the city of Martinsville will have three votes to cast among those five choices. All seats are nonpartisan and at-large.

With the last weekend before election upon us, we asked each candidate how they planned to spend it.

Edwards: "Well, I just had buttons made by Mel Cartwright. I will be arranging to assign people at each precinct. I will be having friends and family involved."

Lawson: "The last week before elections is crunch time. It’s time to review to make sure I’ve done all that I can do. It is answering calls from constituents, checking signs, posting on social media and responding to comments and questions, talking with anyone and everyone possible, being out in the public while trying to maintain some sort of normalcy. It’s also maintaining my normal work schedule as much as possible along with the responsibilities of being a member of council. It’s the time where those last-minute things pop up that have to be addressed."