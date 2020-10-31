This weekend is crunch time for Martinsville City Council candidates

With Tuesday’s election looming, this weekend qualifies as crunch time for five candidates seeking three seats on Martinsville City Council.
Incumbents Kathy Lawson, Chad Martin and Jim Woods are running against newcomers Nelson Edwards and Tammy Pearson.
On Election Day, registered voters in the city of Martinsville will have three votes to cast among those five choices. All seats are nonpartisan and at-large.
With the last weekend before election upon us, we asked each candidate how they planned to spend it.
Edwards: "Well, I just had buttons made by Mel Cartwright. I will be arranging to assign people at each precinct. I will be having friends and family involved."
Lawson: "The last week before elections is crunch time. It’s time to review to make sure I’ve done all that I can do. It is answering calls from constituents, checking signs, posting on social media and responding to comments and questions, talking with anyone and everyone possible, being out in the public while trying to maintain some sort of normalcy. It’s also maintaining my normal work schedule as much as possible along with the responsibilities of being a member of council. It’s the time where those last-minute things pop up that have to be addressed."
Martin: "The first thing is making sure the city takes advantage of an opportunity with the Virginia health equity pilot program. I reached out to them and got 10,000 masks and hand sanitizers free for our citizens. Friday from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. I’ll be finishing up on the Davenport public engagement program through Pepperdine University. I am enrolled in how to be a better community leader. Last, I will be engaging citizens in the community and making sure, as I do all the time, to be a resource to make sure people understand all the amazing resources we have in the area."
Pearson: "Work, work and work. We’re having a lot of Halloween events this weekend for children, adults and even teens. I’ll be working in any role in which I’m needed. Of course, we’re following all COVID guidelines. I will spend time with my family at a virtual church service, eating great food and a possible game to relax. Also, my son has an away soccer game in Salem on Saturday and another one in Waynesboro on Sunday. I’ll continue to talk with citizens, listen to their ideas and issues and encourage them to not only vote, but also vote for Tammy Pearson for Martinsville City Council."
Woods: "I’m tentatively planning to walk around neighborhoods and just talk to the citizens of Martinsville. I’ll remind everyone to get out and vote and that they have three options for City Council, and hopefully they’ll choose me as one of those options."
Martinsville Registrar Cindy Barbour reminds registered voters in Martinsville that, if you would prefer, you may bring your vote-by-mail ballot to her office by 7 p.m. on Election Day. If you choose to mail it, the postmark must be on or before Election Day in order for your vote to be counted.
A designated ballot drop box is available for Martinsville voters near the utility payment drop box at the Martinsville Municipal Building. The drop box will close at 5 p.m. Monday.
On Election Day the polls are open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Voters must bring one form of identification.
COVID-19-safe practices, including 6-foot distancing, will be implemented at all precincts, and face-masks are recommended.
Curbside voting will be available, and all polling areas will be made accessible to voters with special needs.
Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 236. Follow him @billdwyatt.
Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox!
Keep up on the latest in national and local politics as Election 2020 comes into focus.