U.S. 220 improvements near Commonwealth Crossing revised

Plans, specifications and traffic analysis for U.S. 220 highway improvements have been revised by the Henry County Public Service Authority as recommended by the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

The purpose of the improvements is to facilitate the anticipated traffic growth at Commonwealth Crossing Business Centre (CCBS) in Ridgeway. Funding would be through a U.S. Department of Transportation (USDOT) Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) grant.

The Biden Administration has set aside nearly $1 billion in discretionary grant awards for America's infrastructure, and although Henry County's grant application was unsuccessful this round, Henry County PSA General Manager Tim Hall told the PSA Board at a regular meeting Wednesday night that a debriefing with the USDOT will take place in the coming month, after which the county plans to submit another application as soon as possible.

The funding already has been awarded to 90 projects in 47 states, the District of Columbia and Guam, according to the USDOT's website.

Also at the meeting, the PSA Board:

Re-elected its same slate of officers for the coming year. Gerald Lawicki will remain as chair, Stuart Bowman as vice chair, Kathy Rea as treasurer and Tim Hall as secretary.

Set meeting days for the new year to be at 6 p.m., the third Monday of each month in the fourth floor conference room. The meeting in April will begin at 5:30 p.m. to provide time for a public hearing on the County budget presentation at 7 p.m. on that day.

Approved the bylaws for 2022, which Hall said were unchanged from the previous year.

Approved the FY 22-23 budget calendar to being this month and conclude with the adoption of a budget by May 16.

Approved the rules and regulations including a change where residents many not have to provide a social security number when they sign up for water or sewers service if they have another form of government-issued identification.

Heard a construction report about crews repairing minor water leaks throughout the entire water system, mainly service lines. Lines also were repaired along Valentine Court, Southland and Grand Lake Drives, Virginia and Lafayette Avenues, Appalachian Drive, Pioneer Trail and Kogertown, Kimberly and Axton Roads.

Heard a report for Crown Holdings at the CCBC, where the PSA continues to provide technical support for engineers working on site design. Site work is approximately 95% complete, and footings and foundations are underway.

Heard an update on the Collinsville water line rehabilitation, where preliminary design of John Redd Boulevard is underway.

Heard a final report on the completed Bassett Forks water line rehabilitation.

Heard an update on the Elf Trail water line and tank project, where requests for bids are expected to go out in mid- to late-February as soon as DEQ and VDOT permits are obtained.

Heard a regulatory compliance reported where it was noted there were three sanitary sewer overflows reported in December: 2710 Daniels Creek Road in Collinsville, 20 gallons due to roots and paper towels; 290 Dillons Ford Rd. in Fieldale, 100 gallons due to undetermined blockage and damaged lateral pipe; near 3300 Virginia Ave. in Collinsville, 100 gallons due to roots. All three overflows were properly reported and remediated.

Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 2360. Follow him @billdwyatt.

