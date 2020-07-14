U.S. Rep. Griffith tests positive for COVID-19
0 comments
breaking top story

U.S. Rep. Griffith tests positive for COVID-19

  • Updated
  • 0
Only $3 for 13 weeks
U.S. Rep. Morgan Griffith tests positive for COVID-19

U.S. Rep. Morgan Griffith (R-Salem)

 BULLETIN FILE PHOTO

U.S. Rep. Morgan Griffith (R-Salem), whose Ninth Congressional District includes Martinsville and Henry and Patrick counties, has tested positive for COVID-19, his office announced in a release on Tuesday morning.

The release, which was one paragraph, said Griffith had shown symptoms and was tested this past weekend and since has been self-isolating.

Griffith does not have significant symptoms, the release said, but that he would continue to self-isolate.

The release did not address Griffith’s staff and quarantining or if the planned district-wide traveling office hours, which resumed this week, would continue as scheduled.

Several members of Congress have tested positive for COVID-19.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News