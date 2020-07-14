U.S. Rep. Griffith tests positive for COVID-19

U.S. Rep. Morgan Griffith (R-Salem), whose Ninth Congressional District includes Martinsville and Henry and Patrick counties, has tested positive for COVID-19, his office announced in a release on Tuesday morning.
The release, which was one paragraph, said Griffith had shown symptoms and was tested this past weekend and since has been self-isolating.
Griffith does not have significant symptoms, the release said, but that he would continue to self-isolate.
The release did not address Griffith’s staff and quarantining or if the planned district-wide traveling office hours, which resumed this week, would continue as scheduled.
Several members of Congress have tested positive for COVID-19.
