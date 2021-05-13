UPDATED: Martinsville and Henry County reach agreement on reversion

Reversion will become a reality for Martinsville and much sooner than had been expected.

“The parties have reached an agreement in principle,” said David Conmy, policy administrator for the Commission on Local Government in a video meeting this morning. “It should be approved by the two government bodies before the end of the month.”

Henry County Attorney George Lyle said late Thursday that attorneys for both Henry County and Martinsville informed the commission earlier in the day that “mediation produced general agreement on a number of issues and the two localities would like time to memorialize those agreements in a written document that could then be considered by the Commission.”

Lyle said the details of the agreement have yet to be finalized, but they expect “public consideration of some of the issues could occur by the end of the month.”

There were no other details provided at the commission’s regular meeting Thursday morning, but public meetings on the matter set for June now have been pushed to July.

“As we monitor the evolution of this case, we may need to cancel or pause the proceedings for June and invite both parties to the July meeting and go from there,” Conmy said.