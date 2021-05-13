UPDATED: Martinsville and Henry County reach agreement on reversion

Reversion will become a reality for Martinsville and much sooner than had been expected.
“The parties have reached an agreement in principle,” said David Conmy, policy administrator for the Commission on Local Government in a video meeting this morning. “It should be approved by the two government bodies before the end of the month.”
Henry County Attorney George Lyle said late Thursday that attorneys for both Henry County and Martinsville informed the commission earlier in the day that “mediation produced general agreement on a number of issues and the two localities would like time to memorialize those agreements in a written document that could then be considered by the Commission.”
Lyle said the details of the agreement have yet to be finalized, but they expect “public consideration of some of the issues could occur by the end of the month.”
There were no other details provided at the commission’s regular meeting Thursday morning, but public meetings on the matter set for June now have been pushed to July.
“As we monitor the evolution of this case, we may need to cancel or pause the proceedings for June and invite both parties to the July meeting and go from there,” Conmy said.
Ruth Easley, Martinsville’s commissioner of revenue, was the only official from the city to attend the virtual meeting, and Henry County Administrator Tim Hall dropped in late and left early.
Neither Hall, City Attorney Eric Monday nor City Manager Leon Towarnicki responded to a request for comment.
“Once this matter has gelled and concrete agreements are forthcoming, we will review this and look at a new schedule,” Conmy said.
Said Lyle: “It is anticipated that any written agreement between the localities will be submitted to the Commission, which follows its procedures for public review and comment before issuing any decisions.”
City Council voted in 2019 to revert from a city to a town in Henry County and the two governments met last month for two days to mediate their differences.
On the surface, reversion places the responsibility of the schools, courts, jails, and constitutional offices in the hands of Henry County, while the City will earn the power to annex parts of Henry County.
But none of those typical changes are required. Whatever the city and county officials have agreed upon in private and without public input is acceptable as long as both sides agree.
Towarnicki said at a budget work session Wednesday night that it was his understanding the computer systems in the constitutional offices were compatible with those in Henry County and that Henry County had already included the cost of merging the two systems in next year’s budget.
“With reversion still on track for a July 1, 2022, implementation date, fiscal year 2022 will be the last year for City budgeting for a variety of constitutional functions as well as school funding, all with an approximate $15 million expenditure impact,” Towarnicki said. “It should be noted there will likewise be a revenue impact as state funding for the City received for these operations will be shifted to the county.”
Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 236. Follow him @billdwyatt.