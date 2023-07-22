With new parking signs in place uptown, Martinsville police have issued a warning to the public: parking laws will be strictly enforced in the Uptown Business District.

Beginning immediately, the Martinsville Police Department will be stepping up enforcement of parking laws in response to requests from business owners, a police release stated.

“Only customers may park in these posted parking spots during the hours of 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday thru Friday,” the release stated. “They may only park in those spots for a maximum of two hours.”

Unlimited parking will continue to be available at the Bridge Street lot, the Broad Street lot, and the lots on Depot Street and behind the Jefferson Plaza, the release said.

Martinsville Uptown, a division of the M-HC Chamber’s Partnership for Economic Growth (C-PEG) has shared the notice on social media as has Councilwoman Kathy Lawson, who has been a proponent of enforcing parking laws uptown.

“To all of my customers that have walked into my store over the years complaining about the spaces directly out front, frequently occupied by the same cars day after day, hopefully this is good news,” wrote Mark Gillispie. “Many of you have parked in either of the big parking lots and walked to the store, sometimes using canes and even walkers. Some of you get dropped off out front because you are not physically able to walk very far.”

“Finally!,” wrote Karen Smrdel Despot.

“So glad this is being done especially for the businesses on Main Street. Hopefully it will help current and future business owners,” wrote Debra McBride. “Changes that help small businesses to grow rather than close in our uptown need to happen sooner rather than later.”

Michael Sangueldolce of the Martinsville Transportation Safety Commission suggested to council members recently that the Commission had considered recommending alternative solutions to include doing away with parking along uptown streets altogether and city council discussed the matter at a work session last month.

In August, the warning shot on free parking uptown was fired when council put residents on notice that they had better start observing the two-hour limit signs or risk the return of parking meters.

A discussion about the cost of enforcing the parking laws versus new income that might be derived from fines paid by violators didn’t provide any conclusive answers.

“I have a message for the uptown merchants who violate the two-hour parking: unless we see some results of people not violating the two-hour parking uptown, then you probably may see some meters put back up in uptown,” Lawson said in August.

The parking regulations now in effect in the Uptown Business District remain unchanged since Sept. 1, 2014 but previously the laws were not actively enforced.

Lawson has said that she thought it had probably been 20 years since parking meters existed uptown. Prior to that, many of the free unlimited parking lots were gated and manned by parking attendants and merchants uptown would validate a customer’s parking ticket, allowing them free parking only if they purchased something from one of the stores.

For nearly 25 years, many of the buildings uptown have been vacant and the amount of traffic and parked vehicles diminished greatly. With an influx of new activity in the uptown area, parking issues are back on the radar.

Complaints to the police department have been on the rise and it has been stated at several council meetings in the past year that violators include business owners or employees.

“Daily it’s the same people parking in the same general area and the car is there all day,” said Lawson. “This is just inconsiderate and not at all business friendly for the merchants who rely on people visiting their stores.”