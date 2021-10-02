Volleyball Scores: Tunstall downs Patrick Co. in final set

DRY FORK- The last time the Tunstall Trojans played into a fifth and decisive set, they fell victim to the Northside Vikings in the 2021 spring season regional playoffs back on April 12th.
Five months later, the Trojans found themselves heading into a fifth set against the Patrick County Cougars in a crucial Piedmont District matchup Thursday night.
Match point was set at 14-12 in Tunstall’s favor. In a playoff-type atmosphere, the rumble of fans stomping their feet against the bleachers filled Tunstall’s gymnasium, echoing off the walls. As the sound grew louder, fans held up one finger in the air, symbolizing the one final point needed to take victory.
Sophomore Parris Atkinson served up the volley for the Trojans, hoping to put the game away swiftly. The Cougars worked together to attempt a potential comeback, but the rally would soon fall short, as Trojans senior Emily Austin leaped up, blocking the Cougars attack and securing match point as the ball bounced down into the hardwood.
As the game went final, the proclaimed Tunstall student section, “Bleacher Creatures” stormed the court to celebrate with the team.
Tunstall (11-2) secured the well-earned win over Patrick County (7-6) in five sets, with scores of 20-25, 25-17, 22-25, 25-19 and 15-12.
“Before we went out there, I tried to remind the girls every time that if you make it to a fifth set, it’s only going to 15. And that can change a whole game, in my opinion, instead of going to 25,” said Tunstall head coach Cheryl Cockram. “When we walked out there, obviously they got a few good hits against us, and it looked like we were down. So, when I called the timeout, I told them, ‘Alright guys, remember this is to 15’. We need to play our game and hustle to the line and keep moving.”
Prior to the timeout, the Trojans were down 1-5 early in the set, struggling to contain Cougars senior Suzanne Gonzalez, who at the time scored four of the five points off of three kill’s and one ace.
Gonzalez, who is known for her aggressive and lightning attacks and spikes, played crucial for the Cougars and was a threat for the Trojans throughout the night. She would go on to lead Patrick County with 22 kills and six aces, also collecting 16 digs and 17 attacks, which was the second most for the Cougars.
Cockram agreed that her team planned around Gonzalez and to attack the Cougars as a whole to shut her down.
“We talk about closing the block....and we did plan around her,” Cockram said. “I told them (her team) to take advantage when she (Gonzalez) was on the back row, because we knew we needed to capitalize on those times, and also be able to take advantage of what we have our side. Being able to move around and trying to adjust to where she was hitting at us. She’s a strong player.”
The Trojans used Austin, who possesses a similar skill set and playing style to Gonzalez, as a key piece to shut down the Cougars, as the rest of the Trojans followed suit to work with Austin to contain them.
“They’ve always done a good job of reading hitters and blockers. They realized where she (Gonzalez) was going most of the time, trying to get up there,” Cockram said. “That’s definitely going to be the biggest threat about them the next time is, we are going to work even harder, double blocking and adjusting our defense.”
Tunstall was able to get back on track after the timeout. Austin secured an ace and kill to cut Patrick County’s lead to 3-5. A Cougars hitting error and junior Leara Slattery’s kill tied the game at 5-5.
Following Slattery’s kill, the Cougars called time in order to regroup and disrupt the Trojans’ mojo.
But shortly after, the Trojans scored three consecutive points, highlighted by a block from Trojans sophomore Carlie Marshall. The Cougars called time again to settle down, but Tunstall’s lead expanded little by little soon after, putting the game out of reach.
“I wasn’t quite sure to expect since we hadn’t played them up until this point. Obviously, by now we already played everyone one time,” Cockram said. “With it being a little later in the season, both teams are on their strongest sides, so I knew it was going to be a fight. It usually is against Patrick County and what we saw is pretty much what I was expecting. I was expecting a competition to the end.”
Tunstall junior Greenly Elliott led the team with 12 kills and 20 digs. Senior Emma Howell ended her night with 17 digs. Izzy White collected 30 assists for the Trojans. Marshall led the team in blocks with five, and Austin led with four service aces.
Patrick County junior Samantha Harris led the team in attacks with 21. Cougars senior Kaitlyn Johnson led the team in digs with 20. Senior Elaina Hopkins led with 30 assists.
Tunstall will travel north of Pittsylvania County to take on the Gretna Hawks on Monday, which was a postponed game from last week. Patrick County will return home to Stuart in hopes of securing a non-district win over Dan River on Monday. Both games are slated for 7 p.m.
Bassett 3, Martinsville 0
The Bassett volleyball team picked up a second Piedmont District win this week with a 3-0 victory over Martinsville Thursday, 25-8, 25-10, 25-12, at Martinsville Middle School.
The Bengals were led by: Saylor Robertson (18 assists, eight service points, three aces, three kills), Cierra Hagwood (three kills, five aces, 14 service points), and Summer Shelton (nine service points, three aces, two kills).
Bassett improves to 11-2 on the year, 7-1 in the PD. They’ll return home for a non-district game against William Byrd on Monday at 7 p.m.
Martinsville falls to 2-6 and 1-5 in the district. They’ll go on the road to Halifax County on Tuesday for a 7 p.m. game.
Magna Vista 3 GW-Danville 0
Magna Vista bounced back from their first loss of the season with a 3-0 win over G.W.-Danville in Danville Thursday night. The Warriors won by scores of 25-6, 25-2, 25-5.
Magna Vista was led by: Emma Hankins (12 service points, 19 aces, seven digs), Morgan Smith (10 kills, five digs, four aces), Danielle Draper (six digs), Summer Stone (11 assists), Elivia Harper (four kills, four service points, three aces), and Brianna Suarez (six assists, four service points).