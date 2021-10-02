Volleyball Scores: Tunstall downs Patrick Co. in final set

Prior to the timeout, the Trojans were down 1-5 early in the set, struggling to contain Cougars senior Suzanne Gonzalez, who at the time scored four of the five points off of three kill’s and one ace.

Gonzalez, who is known for her aggressive and lightning attacks and spikes, played crucial for the Cougars and was a threat for the Trojans throughout the night. She would go on to lead Patrick County with 22 kills and six aces, also collecting 16 digs and 17 attacks, which was the second most for the Cougars.

Cockram agreed that her team planned around Gonzalez and to attack the Cougars as a whole to shut her down.

“We talk about closing the block....and we did plan around her,” Cockram said. “I told them (her team) to take advantage when she (Gonzalez) was on the back row, because we knew we needed to capitalize on those times, and also be able to take advantage of what we have our side. Being able to move around and trying to adjust to where she was hitting at us. She’s a strong player.”

The Trojans used Austin, who possesses a similar skill set and playing style to Gonzalez, as a key piece to shut down the Cougars, as the rest of the Trojans followed suit to work with Austin to contain them.