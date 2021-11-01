Voter guide: What you need to know for Election Day

Election Day is today throughout the state. All polls open at 6 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. As long as you are in line at 7 p.m., you will be allowed to vote. Remember to bring a valid ID.

Early voting has ended, but if you have your ballot you can still fill it out and put it in the drop box designated for your registrar or at your polling location.

Mail-in ballots will be accepted as long as they are postmarked by today and is received by noon Friday. Election officials say your vote will not count if your ballot is not received in time, even if it is postmarked by the deadline, so remember you’ll be at the mercy of the post office if you decide to mail your ballot.

Squarely in the middle of the pandemic, early voting numbers last year approached half of all registered voters. This year, that number was down markedly throughout the area.

By the number

As of Monday morning, Martinsville Registrar Sara Workman said she had received 448 absentee votes-by-mail and 798 early in-person votes. That’s 14% of registered voters, down from 42% in 2020.