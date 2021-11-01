Voter guide: What you need to know for Election Day

Election Day is today throughout the state. All polls open at 6 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. As long as you are in line at 7 p.m., you will be allowed to vote. Remember to bring a valid ID.
Early voting has ended, but if you have your ballot you can still fill it out and put it in the drop box designated for your registrar or at your polling location.
Mail-in ballots will be accepted as long as they are postmarked by today and is received by noon Friday. Election officials say your vote will not count if your ballot is not received in time, even if it is postmarked by the deadline, so remember you’ll be at the mercy of the post office if you decide to mail your ballot.
Squarely in the middle of the pandemic, early voting numbers last year approached half of all registered voters. This year, that number was down markedly throughout the area.
By the number
As of Monday morning, Martinsville Registrar Sara Workman said she had received 448 absentee votes-by-mail and 798 early in-person votes. That’s 14% of registered voters, down from 42% in 2020.
In Henry County, Registrar Dawn Stultz-Vaughn said she had received 1,221 absentee ballots and 4,215 early voting ballots, 15% of all registered voters. Stultz-Vaughn did not offer percentages of early voting in previous years.
Patrick County had 462 votes-by-mail and 1,321 early voters, 14% of registered voters. Registrar Susan Taylor did not give exact figures, but said the “numbers are lower than last year.”
“We are hoping for a 50% turnout this year,” said Taylor. “We had 47.5% turnout in the last governor’s race.”
The candidates
All voters in Virginia will decide who they want for governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general.
The governor’s race will list three candidates to choose from: businessman and Republican Glenn Youngkin, former governor and Democrat Terry McAuliffe and activist Princess Blanding of the Liberation Party.
The race for lieutenant governor will offer two choices: former delegate and Republican Winsome Sears and delegate Hala Ayala, a Democrat.
Candidates for attorney general include Republican Delegate Jason Miyares and incumbent Democrat Attorney General Mark Herring.
Then entire House of Delegates is up for re-election and will spawn three races in the local area.
Patrick County and part of Franklin and Henry counties in District 9 will choose between attorney and Republican Wren Williams of Patrick County and Democrat Bridgette Craighead, a business owner from Rocky Mount.
District 14 includes Danville and part of Henry and Pittsylvania counties and is represented by 10-term incumbent Danny Marshall (R-Danville), who is facing opposition from Democrat Rhett Dietz, who lives on her family farm in Henry County and runs a printing business.
Les Adams (R-Chatham), whose District 16 includes Martinsville and parts of Henry and Pittsylvania counties, is opposed by Chance Trevillian, a self-described up-and-coming progressive leader who grew up in Axton.
Locally contested races are in the Iriswood and Collinsville districts of Henry County.
Eric Bowling, Garrett Dillard, Eric Phillips and Billy Dean White make up the crowded field vying for Iriswood’s seat on the board of supervisors being vacated by David Martin.
In the Collinsville District, Henry County board of supervisors member Joe Bryant is being challenged by Andrew Palmer.
Merris Stambaugh is not seeking re-election for Collinsville’s seat on the school board, and Elizabeth Durden and Ray Reynolds are competing to take his place.
Blackberry District Supervisor Jim Adams is running unopposed, as well as School Board Chair Thomas Auker of the Blackberry District and Benjamin Gravely of the Iriswood District.
Martinsville has no municipal elections this year.
Follow martinsvillebulletin.com for complete coverage tonight. The website will have results of races not ready in time for publication of the print edition of Wednesday’s newspaper.
Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 236. Follow him @billdwyatt.