Voters in Henry and Patrick counties approve 1% sales tax for school construction; constitutional amendments on redistricting, veterans' vehicle tax exemption pass

Voters in Henry and Patrick counties have approved a ballot referendum to raise local sales tax by 1%, with the proceeds going to the county school districts for capital needs.
Unofficial results from both localities Tuesday night showed a similar split for and against. In Henry County, 54.44% voted yes, and 45.56% voted no, with all 25 precincts reporting. Patrick County approved the measure 55.34% to 44.66%, with all 14 precincts reporting.
Meanwhile, local voters also overwhelmingly supported the two state constitutional amendments on the ballot. One changes how legislative districts in Virginia are drawn, while the other exempts certain disabled veterans from owing state or local tax on their vehicles.
Sales tax
Henry County officials requested the authority to increase sales tax in their legislative agenda for the 2020 General Assembly session. Until this year, only Halifax County had been granted that authority.
Del. Danny Marshall, who represents Danville and parts of Henry and Pittsylvania counties, sponsored the bill authorizing the counties of Henry, Northampton (on the Eastern Shore), Patrick, and Pittsylvania, and the City of Danville to impose an additional local sales and use tax of up to 1%, with all proceeds going to fund construction or renovation of local schools.
However, only two local governing bodies — Henry and Patrick counties — placed the measure on the ballot this fall. Pittsylvania County and the city of Danville could have done the same, but officials there said they plan to postpone the referendum until 2021.
After being approved by voters at a referendum, the sales tax increase must be initiated by a resolution of each local governing body.
Henry County officials have said raising sales tax is preferable to other forms of taxation, such as real estate, because it is a user tax and spreads some of the burden to visitors to the area when they make purchases here.
Henry County Administrator Tim Hall has estimated the measure will result in an additional $4 million to $5 million for Henry County Public Schools. Funds can only be used for school renovations or construction.
Patrick County officials did not have an estimate of how much additional revenue the sales tax increase would provide.
Redistricting reform
Constitutional Amendment 1 shifts redistricting duties starting in 2021 away from the Virginia General Assembly to a new bipartisan commission of lawmakers and citizens. The measure is meant to end gerrymandering, or the manipulation of district lines to favor one party.
With all 25 precincts reporting in Henry County, unofficial results Tuesday night showed Amendment 1 passed 63.48% to 36.52%. In Patrick County, 62.32% voted yes and 37.68% voted no, with all 14 precincts reporting.
In the city of Danville, unofficial results Tuesday night showed 68.69% of voters supported the amendment, with 31.31% voting against, with all 17 precincts reporting. In Pittsylvania County, with 29 of 30 precincts reporting as of 9:20 p.m., the vote was approved 70.74% to 29.26%.
The city of Martinsville had not reported results by press time Tuesday.
Every 10 years, following the U.S. Census, the Virginia legislature is responsible for drawing the boundaries of the state’s 11 U.S. Congressional districts, 40 state Senate districts and 100 House of Delegates districts. The governor has veto power over the updated map.
The current districts were last redrawn after the 2010 Census, when Republicans dominated the state government.
Under the new amendment, districts will be drawn by a commission made up of eight state legislators and eight citizens. Party leadership will appoint an equal number of Democratic and Republican legislators from each chamber of the Virginia General Assembly. Citizens will be recommended by legislative leaders and selected by retired circuit court judges.
After the maps are submitted, the General Assembly will vote on the plan but does not have the authority to make changes. If the vote fails, the commission would try again. If the vote fails again, it would go to the state Supreme Court to draw the maps.
If voters had not approved the amendment Nov. 3, it would have been up to the Democrat-controlled General Assembly to draw the maps and submit them for Gov. Ralph Northam’s signature in 2021.
The redistricting amendment caused an unusual set of divisions that defied normal party lines. The amendment was endorsed by groups including the League of Women Voters, the ACLU of Virginia, Common Cause, the Virginia Chamber of Commerce, the Princeton Gerrymandering Project and the Brennan Center for Justice at New York University Law School.
The amendment’s opponents included the Democratic Party of Virginia, the Virginia conference of the NAACP and progressive advocacy groups like Progress Virginia and New Virginia Majority.
Opponents argued that the amendment did not require the commission to include people of color and said the process still gave too much power to state legislators and the right-leaning state Supreme Court.
Veterans' vehicles
Constitutional Amendment 2 exempts vehicles from state and local taxation cars that are owned and chiefly used by 100% service-disabled veterans of the U.S. armed forces or the National Guard.
In Danville, the amendment passed 86% to 13.91% with all precincts reporting. In Pittsylvania County, with 29 of 30 precincts reporting as of 9:20 p.m., the vote was approved 88% to 11.84%.
In Henry County, with all 25 precincts reporting, Amendment 2 passed 87.26% to 12.74%. In Patrick County, it passed 87% to 12.98%.
