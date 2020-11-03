Voters in Henry and Patrick counties approve 1% sales tax for school construction; constitutional amendments on redistricting, veterans' vehicle tax exemption pass

Some Democratic leaders in Virginia are now leading a campaign to defeat the referendum.

Every 10 years, following the U.S. Census, the Virginia legislature is responsible for drawing the boundaries of the state’s 11 U.S. Congressional districts, 40 state Senate districts and 100 House of Delegates districts. The governor has veto power over the updated map.

The current districts were last redrawn after the 2010 Census, when Republicans dominated the state government.

Under the new amendment, districts will be drawn by a commission made up of eight state legislators and eight citizens. Party leadership will appoint an equal number of Democratic and Republican legislators from each chamber of the Virginia General Assembly. Citizens will be recommended by legislative leaders and selected by retired circuit court judges.

After the maps are submitted, the General Assembly will vote on the plan but does not have the authority to make changes. If the vote fails, the commission would try again. If the vote fails again, it would go to the state Supreme Court to draw the maps.