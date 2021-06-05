Voting in the Republican primary for state House 9th District might come down to personality instead of policy

Wren Williams, a Patrick County native, is an Eagle Scout and the owner of Schneider & Williams Law Firm in Stuart.
Charles Poindexter, a native of Franklin County, is a retired engineer and lives on his farm at Smith Mountain Lake.
Both call themselves conservative Republicans, and both want to represent the 9th District in the House of Delegates in the next term.
“The idea of trying to go to the right of me is sort of silly,” Poindexter said of Williams. “It’s a conservative district, and I’m one of the most conservative in Richmond.”
Williams, a former attorney for Donald Trump, challenged Poindexter’s opinion.
“My opponent is much more reserved,” Williams said. “He won’t stick his neck out, and you have to in this day and age.”
Williams uses his support of Trump as an example of his willingness to get involved.
“After the election, I packed my bags and left my law practice and family to serve as President Trump’s deputy legal counsel in Wisconsin,” Williams said. “It was a sacrifice I had to make for our American democracy, and I’m continuing that fight in Virginia.”
Poindexter has been a delegate since 2007. He was on the Franklin County Board of Supervisors for eight years before that.
He currently serves on the Finance Committee, the Agriculture and Natural Resources and Chesapeake Committee, the Cities, Towns and Counties Committee, the House Appropriations Committee and the Public Safety Committee.
“My record is impeccable,” Poindexter said, meaning that his votes have always been inline with his conservative values and more often than not, against the grain of the majority in Richmond.
“It’s a difficult time,” he said. “It appears to me the other side of the aisle has overreached with their legislation and their policies.
“Our rural values are under attack. It’s not so much the party as it is urban vs. rural.”
But when you look at specific issues, it’s difficult to tell even a shade of difference in opinion between these two candidates.
Take Patrick Henry Community College, for instance — the state is pressuring the school to change its name because Patrick Henry was a founding father of the country, first governor of Virginia, resident of the area for which two counties are named but also a slave owner who is no longer considered to be appropriate because of racial concerns and negative history.
Williams is on PHCC’s board and didn’t mince words as to how he thought about the subject at a meeting last week.
“It’s incredibly frustrating to me that this is what we’re focusing on, and I feel like it’s very destructive to our education and our set mission that we have for these counties, this community, and I am excessively in disfavor of renaming this community college and, going further, participating in what I believe is a very patronizing exercise, and I believe we should stand against this ‘cancel culture’ and make the decision that, no, we’re not going to participate in what you’re asking us to do,” Williams said.
Poindexter was just as adamant about the name change when asked how he thought about it.
“I am opposed to changing the name of the college. It’s erasing history,” Poindexter said. “We need to be building up instead of tearing down. The same goes for all of these monuments.”
Poindexter admitted he and his opponent agree on most political issues, and when asked why he thought someone in the district with comparable values would run against him, he described it as a “strange development.”
“Maybe he [Williams] is doing it to advance his political career with the party,” Poindexter said.
Although audits and studies have proven repeatedly that there has been no widespread voter fraud in Virginia or anywhere else in the U.S., and the 2020 presidential election was viewed as the most secure in history, both men mentioned election security as a campaign issue.
Williams, with his experience defending Trump in Wisconsin, said his No. 1 issue was election integrity.
“We have problems with the current voting system; we need to secure the elections,” Williams said. “There is plenty of voter fraud, and he [Poindexter] is basically dismissive of these differences.
“We need to get this done, and my opponent isn’t willing to address those issues because he doesn’t believe there is a problem.”
But when asked if re-elected, what was most important to him in this next term, Poindexter said he keeps a list, and the voting issue is on it.
“My list comes from what my constituents tell me and what I learn in session and election integrity must be addressed,” said Poindexter. “We need to put photo ID back in, which I helped put in the first time, and we need to work on [the accuracy] of voters lists.”
Also on Poindexter’s list was the repeal of the red flag laws, what he described as the “assault on our police and the legal system, and the creation of an anti-riot law.
“I’m focused keenly on keeping qualified immunity for law enforcement and increasing their salary and benefits and a return to truth in sentencing.”
Williams said he has grown the Republican base in Patrick County while serving as the Republican chair for the past three years by telling his “big hunter friends to get out of the tree stand and vote or they soon won’t have any guns to shoot those white tails.”
