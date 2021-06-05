Voting in the Republican primary for state House 9th District might come down to personality instead of policy

Williams, with his experience defending Trump in Wisconsin, said his No. 1 issue was election integrity.

“We have problems with the current voting system; we need to secure the elections,” Williams said. “There is plenty of voter fraud, and he [Poindexter] is basically dismissive of these differences.

“We need to get this done, and my opponent isn’t willing to address those issues because he doesn’t believe there is a problem.”

But when asked if re-elected, what was most important to him in this next term, Poindexter said he keeps a list, and the voting issue is on it.

“My list comes from what my constituents tell me and what I learn in session and election integrity must be addressed,” said Poindexter. “We need to put photo ID back in, which I helped put in the first time, and we need to work on [the accuracy] of voters lists.”

Also on Poindexter’s list was the repeal of the red flag laws, what he described as the “assault on our police and the legal system, and the creation of an anti-riot law.

“I’m focused keenly on keeping qualified immunity for law enforcement and increasing their salary and benefits and a return to truth in sentencing.”

Williams said he has grown the Republican base in Patrick County while serving as the Republican chair for the past three years by telling his “big hunter friends to get out of the tree stand and vote or they soon won’t have any guns to shoot those white tails.”

Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 236. Follow him @billdwyatt.

