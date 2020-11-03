Voting moves briskly in Henry County and Martinsville

Henry County elections officials reported Tuesday that the voters were coming in at the normal, steady rate for a presidential election – and that on top of the fact that nearly half of registered voters already had voted either by mail or in person.
“This is one of the most important elections, so I had to make sure I got here and got my vote in,” said Heather Schrock, who voted before 10 a.m. at Precinct 505, Dyer’s Store Fire Department.
Bobby and Alisha Lamm cast their votes in the morning, but they gave quite a ribbing to their 18-year-old daughter, Lacey James, who did not vote, they said.
“It would have been her first time to vote, but she forgot to register,” Alisha Lamm said, while standing outside Freedom Baptist Church, site of voting for Precinct 303.
Voting is important because “it dictates the future of the country, especially in this election more than any other,” Bobby Lam said.
Leaning over and nodding toward his wife, he said, “Especially given the climate of this country – my wife thinks I’m nuts, but I’ve been preparing for the worse our country can give us, but I hope for the best.”
Things moved along at a pretty good clip at Mount Olivet Ruritan Club, site of Precinct 304, which was averaging about 65 voters an hour – “no big lines. No quiet time, either,” Roger Broome said.
Elections Officer Curtis Millner said that 201 people had voted at Precinct 304 by 10 a.m.
“We had 1,100 vote early by absentee ballot,” which comes to “about 50% before we even opened,” Precinct 304 Elections Official Steve Bryant said.
After people voted, they put their ballots through a machine. First-time Elections Official Patty May was stationed at those machines. She said she agreed to do it after she was told they needed help.
“It’s fascinating to see all the faces” of people coming through, she said. “It’s fun to see people you haven’t seen in a long time. I’m glad to be here.”
At Freedom Baptist Church in Irisburg, voting station for Precinct 303, 667 absentee votes had been cast before the polls opened, and then 320 votes at the polls by 10:30 Tuesday morning, elections official Sherrie Bryant said.
“It’s turned out good,” Precinct 303 Elections Chief Joe Scearce said. “We’ve been busy the whole time.”
Coronavirus precautions, such as distancing, people wearing masks, sanitizing and different doors for entrance and exit, seemed to be going smoothly. “Everybody’s been so friendly and nice to us doing these extra precautions because of COVID,” said Elections Officer Alex Clifton of Precinct 505 at Dyer’s Store Fire Department.
Support Local Journalism
He and the others in that precinct were being careful about cleaning any surfaces people had touched. Pens were provided for marking ballots, and signs above each booth told people they either could keep the pen or return it to a bin to be sterilized before someone else used it.
At Precinct 505, “The first voter came in right as I opened the door,” Clifton said, and voting remained steady throughout the morning.
This was the seventh election for Election Day veteran Gail Thomas, who was the Elections Chief for Precinct 101 at the Bassett Rescue Squad Training Center.
“It’s going well. We’ve been pretty steady,” she said. She interrupted her description to help a woman in her 50s who leaned over Thomas’ table and asked for help with the ballot. “I’ve never done this before,” the woman said.
After Thomas showed the woman how to fill out the ballot, she continued: “Primaries are very slow, and it is a long day,” but presidential elections are more interesting.
She recalled one primary during which only 37 people came to vote, but by contract, 145 people already had voted in Tuesday’s election by 11 a.m.
There’s also a social aspect of the day most of the people working the polls talk about with apparent fondness.
Clifton’s mother, Debbie Jessee, who happened to have an errand in Roanoke, picked up two dozen freshly made Krispy Kreme donuts for the workers at Precinct 505.
“It feels like a family reunion,” Clifton said. “We get together on Election Day, just talk and talk and enjoy the time together, even though it’s a long, long day.”
He also decorates the upstairs events hall of the fire department for elections, with shiny red, white and blue balloons and banners. “It makes it an inviting atmosphere,” he said.
This was his ninth year of working the polls, Clifton said, while Tuesday made Sharon Martin’s first day as an elections official. “So far it’s been great. We’ve had fun,” she said.
Another first-timer was Vince Puccio – campaigning outside the Mount Olivet Ruritan Club, polling place for Precinct 304, rather than working inside. He had poster-sized sample ballots to show people.
“I tell them to fill it in and fill it in all the way,” he said.
Normally, the party would give out free gifts, but that wasn’t allowed this year because of the pandemic, he said.
Holly Kozelsky reports for the Martinsville Bulletin. She can be reached at holly.kozelsky@martinsvillebulletin.com
Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox!
Keep up on the latest in national and local politics as Election 2020 comes into focus.