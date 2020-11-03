Voting moves briskly in Henry County and Martinsville

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

He and the others in that precinct were being careful about cleaning any surfaces people had touched. Pens were provided for marking ballots, and signs above each booth told people they either could keep the pen or return it to a bin to be sterilized before someone else used it.

At Precinct 505, “The first voter came in right as I opened the door,” Clifton said, and voting remained steady throughout the morning.

This was the seventh election for Election Day veteran Gail Thomas, who was the Elections Chief for Precinct 101 at the Bassett Rescue Squad Training Center.

“It’s going well. We’ve been pretty steady,” she said. She interrupted her description to help a woman in her 50s who leaned over Thomas’ table and asked for help with the ballot. “I’ve never done this before,” the woman said.

After Thomas showed the woman how to fill out the ballot, she continued: “Primaries are very slow, and it is a long day,” but presidential elections are more interesting.

She recalled one primary during which only 37 people came to vote, but by contract, 145 people already had voted in Tuesday’s election by 11 a.m.